Engrain Announces Partnership With Jonah Digital

Engrain and Jonah Push Multifamily Website Innovation

DENVER, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain , the leader in interactive touring, mapping and data visualization software for the built environment, today announced a channel partnership with Jonah , a leading provider of integrated websites for the multifamily industry. The partnership will enable Jonah's customers to add Engrain's market-leading interactive SightMap to its websites to reimagine the shopping experience.

"Engrain's world-class digital maps coupled with Jonah's industry-leading websites are coming together to create the most powerful shopping experience in multifamily," said Yuri Star, founder and CEO of Jonah. "Integrated unit-level data is absolutely vital to the modern search experience, and we're excited to partner with Engrain on this initiative. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of technology and innovation in the apartment shopping space."

Working with industry leading operators including Cortland, Engrain and Jonah are raising the bar on how apartment websites should be designed and developed. This evolved, tightly integrated website model offers renters an optimal experience and superior performance over a traditional apartment website. The partnership will be seamless for customers and streamline ordering, license management and support processes.

"Engrain is an API-first company committed to supporting a large and thriving partner ecosystem," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain. "Renters demand a dynamic search experience, and we're excited to partner on this initiative with a forward-thinking company like Jonah. They are an organization that is always on the plus side of the innovation curve that understands the value of pushing the online apartment search to the next level."

Engrain's suite of map visualization tools is part of an agnostic maps-as-a-service platform, meaning that the company offers products directly to multifamily operators but also to any website or proptech company in need of an interactive property map feature.

About Engrain

Engrain is transforming the way people find, lease and manage property. Its leading products are SightMap, an interactive property map platform, and TouchTour, a dynamic onsite showcase, and Asset Intelligence, a map-based data visualization tool. Engrain's advanced integrations and proprietary mapping technology offer solutions for any real estate technology stack.

About Jonah Digital Agency

Jonah builds beautiful, powerful, fully integrated websites for the multifamily industry. Our websites are designed to launch on time, stay on budget, and generate leads. Learn more at jonahdigital.com .

