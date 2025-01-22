Engrain Announces Robust Support of Fee Transparency in SightMap

Leader in data visualization rolls out integrated support for all-in pricing within the company's popular SightMap product

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain , the market leader in interactive touring, mapping and data visualization software for the built environment, today announced the launch of fee transparency features in SightMap. These features allow users to configure SightMap to list, describe and calculate fees throughout the product. Renters can toggle fees on and off to view base rent or the full monthly cost inclusive of required and optional fees.

SightMap continues to transform the online apartment search by integrating fees provided from operators, property management system (PMS) APIs and third-party vendors, and displaying them seamlessly on property websites. Officially rolled out in December, the fee transparency features in SightMap enable prospective renters to gain full cost visibility by selecting lease terms, a move-in date, number of applicants and pets, and any rentable items, to calculate a full breakdown of all applicable fees. A robust calculator updates real time based on a pro-rated rent amount and organizes estimated fees into recurring monthly fees, application costs, move in fees and known move out fees.

"Engrain is well positioned to help the industry and our partner ecosystem solve this hard problem," said Brent Steiner, founder and CEO of Engrain. "SightMap has been pivotal for multifamily operators, and providing true fee transparency not only meets the growing demand for price clarity but also enhances the immense value SightMap already brings to property owners and prospective renters alike."

Historically, apartment websites have listed vague price ranges or 'starting at' pricing by a floor plan type. This is confusing and could be misleading to renters looking to understand the price of the specific apartment they are interested in. Engrain's robust price transparency data model can accommodate any type of fee applied to a property, floor plan group, unit or renter. The features also include customizable options to set limits on the number of permitted occupants and pets, as well as multiple disclaimer fields to clarify various fees. SightMap's fee transparency features make it easy for third-party operators to display pricing on any property website in their portfolio.

SightMap is an integral component used by over 200 apartment website platforms and agencies. Engrain has extended its APIs to include all fees and expenses for use on websites and ILS listings and is collaborating with all multifamily property management software providers to seamlessly pass the number of applicants, pets and parking options into existing online leasing products.

Engrain's data model ( engra.in/expensemodel ) has been published and acts as a Rosetta Stone to map fees across platforms. The model is compatible with all major PMS and ILS fee schemas and the updated National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) Multifamily Information Transaction Standard (MITS) standard which was recently expanded to include fees.

A growing number of consumers expect fee transparency when shopping online. Many industries are now required by the FTC to disclose all fees upfront, ensuring consumers see consistent pricing from their initial inquiry of a product or service to the time of purchase.

"All-in pricing represents an existential shift in how users interact with apartment websites and listings," Steiner said. "Engrain is prepared to anticipate and support this shift for both our clients and our partners. The fees associated with renting an apartment are numerous and confusing. It's our responsibility as an industry to make this transition as seamless and smooth as possible."

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com .

