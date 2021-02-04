Engrain Continues Strategic Expansion With Addition of Matt Cox as VP of Growth and Sales

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain , the market leader in interactive mapping technology and data visualization software for the built environment, today announced it has hired Matt Cox as vice president of growth and sales.

Cox, a former fixture of the Internet Listing Service (ILS) industry in a 16-year career with RentPath, will assist Engrain in building an industry-leading supply chain of interactive maps to help shape the future of multifamily PropTech. He will also help drive Engrain's expansion into additional industries and global markets.

"The hiring of Matt is indicative of our growth, and we believe he is the perfect fit to help us achieve our aggressive revenue targets and expand our footprint into new verticals," said Brent Steiner, founder and chief executive officer of Engrain. "As an industry veteran who has observed the changing landscape of the rental-housing industry from the ILS side, his expertise will undoubtedly assist as we aim to further explore the growing potential of data visualization and map-based technologies."

Cox is part of a growing Engrain team that also recently added Marlo Simmons as director of Unit MapⓇ expansion. Simmons most recently served in high-level sales roles with STRATIS IoT and Valet Living, and her combination of experience will help bolster Engrain's increasingly robust team. Engrain recently augmented its growing platform with $3.7 million in funding from RET Ventures to raise support for continued product development and business development efforts. The hires of Cox, Simmons and others are a continuation of Engrain's strategic expansion.

Cox's duties at Engrain will include further building the company's sales team, fortifying existing partnerships within multifamily and expanding Engrain's reach into additional industries and markets. Prior to joining RentPath, Cox served as corporate director of marketing for Atlantic Pacific Companies. He began his career as property manager for SCM Properties in the Naples, Fla., area.

"Engrain has always been on the cutting edge of emerging technology, and my mission is to ensure that the company's rate of growth matches its pace of innovation," Cox said. "If you look at the future of commercial real estate, everything has a map and all companies are clamoring for the advanced insights data visualization can provide. The potential to expand to new markets is immense, and I look forward to growing my team with an eye on the rapid growth for the platform."

Engrain's product lineup includes the popular SightMap , the industry's leading interactive property map for use in leasing, touring, marketing, operations and asset management, and TouchTour . TouchTour offers prospective residents an interactive, immersive and fully customizable digital experience when viewing a property. Additionally, Unit Map , which creates, catalogs, and shares map files for unit-based data visualization, is utilized by more than 400 clients at over 3,000 properties on a daily basis.

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.

