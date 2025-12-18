Engrain Sets a New Standard for Multifamily Fee Transparency With Advanced Calculator, Agnostic Fee Data Integrations, and Expanded API Tooling

DENVER, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Engrain, the leader in interactive touring, mapping, and data visualization software for the built environment, today announced a major expansion of its fee transparency capabilities, reinforcing its position as the most complete solution for operators navigating today's rapidly evolving pricing expectations.

"Operators need solutions, not promises," said Brent Steiner, Engrain CEO & co-founder. "Engrain's long-standing commitment to clean data and transparent pricing has positioned us to support the industry exactly when it matters most. We're proud to provide technology that helps every stakeholder deliver clarity and trust to renters."

A Fee Calculator Designed for the Realities of Modern Regulation

Engrain's fee calculator can be added to any apartment website and is designed to support state and federal fee transparency requirements, including complex multifamily pricing structures.

Supported capabilities include unit-, floor plan–, and property-level fees, percentage-based fees, fee caps and limits, stepped and tiered logic, proration settings, and expense-level disclaimers. This enables operators to deploy compliant, transparent pricing without manual workarounds or inconsistent interpretations.

Structured Fee Data, Distributed Everywhere

Engrain supports fee transparency by providing shared infrastructure for how pricing and fees are handled across the rental housing ecosystem.

At the core of this approach is a single, authoritative source for all-in pricing, allowing rent and required fees to stay aligned wherever pricing appears — from property websites to advertising platforms and partner networks. Rather than rebuilding pricing logic for each channel, operators and partners can rely on Engrain's APIs to distribute consistent pricing information across touchpoints.

Engrain also supports the MITS 5.0 standard, helping ensure fee and pricing data can move cleanly between systems with less friction and fewer custom integrations. This standards-based approach makes it easier for partners and platforms to adopt transparent pricing without adding operational complexity.

Together, these capabilities give renters clearer pricing upfront while helping the industry move toward more consistent, interoperable fee disclosure.

Designed to Integrate With Your Fee Source of Truth

Engrain's fee transparency platform is designed to integrate with a broad range of fee sources of truth, enabling operators to leverage existing systems when structured fee data is available. By honoring the system of record, whether a major PMS or a custom-built database, Engrain ensures fee data is applied accurately and consistently without duplication.

For organizations still modernizing their data infrastructure, Engrain also provides flexible fee management workflows that allow teams to configure and maintain fee data directly within the platform. Together, these capabilities enable operators to move forward with transparency initiatives immediately, while supporting long-term integration strategies as systems evolve.

As transparency becomes a defining expectation across rental housing, the challenge is no longer whether to disclose fees , but how to do it consistently, accurately, and at scale. Today's announcement reflects a broader shift underway: moving the industry beyond reactive compliance toward a more confident, renter-first pricing experience built on shared systems and trust.

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.

