Engtal Completes Four-Brand Platform with Launch of Verital Advisory Search

Milestone reflects Chicago-based recruitment firm's specialization-led growth strategy

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engtal, a Chicago-based recruitment and talent solutions firm, today announced the launch of Verital Advisory Search, its fourth area of recruitment specialization, marking the completion of its four-brand portfolio.

Verital Advisory Search

Founded in 2017, Engtal has grown from a specialist recruitment firm into a multi-brand talent platform built around distinct areas of industry expertise. With the addition of Verital Advisory Search, the company now operates four dedicated recruitment brands, each focused on a specific vertical and designed to deliver targeted, high-impact talent solutions.

The launch of Verital Advisory Search expands Engtal's reach into professional services, with a focus on accounting, finance and legal recruitment. It brings the company's consultative, relationship-driven approach to a segment where precision, trust and deep domain expertise are essential.

"From day one, our vision has been to build a portfolio of businesses defined by quality, relationships and a niche, high-end focus," said Christopher Atiyah, CEO of Engtal. "The launch of Verital is a natural extension of that vision and allows us to bring the same level of specialization and credibility we've built in other markets into the accounting, finance and legal world. Chicago is a thriving financial services hub, and we're excited to build Verital into a trusted and specialist partner in this arena."

Engtal's growth has been driven by a deliberate move toward specialization. Rather than operating as a generalist recruiter, the company has built a portfolio of focused brands aligned to distinct talent ecosystems: Engtal, specializing in engineering, construction and technology; Fintal Partners, with a focus on trading and financial markets; Ecotal, supporting renewable energy and sustainability; and Verital Advisory Search, focused on accounting, finance and legal.

Since its founding by industry leaders Christopher Atiyah and Mark Znowski, Engtal has grown into an award-winning firm with more than 50 employees and partnerships with hundreds of organizations nationwide. The company's quality-over-quantity approach is reflected in more than 90% offer acceptance rate and a highly engaged, largely passive candidate network.

As Engtal continues to expand, the company remains focused on maintaining its culture-first philosophy, investing in employee development and building long-term partnerships across the industries it serves. The addition of Verital Advisory Search further positions Engtal as a multi-sector talent partner supporting organizations across engineering, financial markets, clean energy and professional services.

To learn more, visit https://engtal.com/.

About Engtal

Engtal is a Chicago-based recruitment and talent solutions firm specializing in engineering, technology and construction, connecting the people who design, build and innovate with the organizations shaping tomorrow's world. Founded in 2017 by Christopher Atiyah and Mark Znowski, the company partners with high-performing professionals and innovative organizations across the United States, building long-term relationships that drive meaningful, sustained success. Engtal operates through a structured portfolio of four specialist brands: Engtal, Fintal, Ecotal and Verital Advisory Search, each designed to serve different industries through deep specialization and tailored talent solutions. To learn more, visit https://engtal.com/.

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SOURCE Engtal