ENGWE Introduces the X-Series: Next-Generation E-Bikes for Unparalleled Adventures

ENGWE

08 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, the global well-known electric bike manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its X Series E-Bikes- X26, X24, and X20. Building on the incredible success of the X26 e-bike, which raised an astounding $1,000,000 on Indiegogo in 2022, ENGWE is pushing the boundaries of electric biking with the advanced X26 and introducing the new X24 and X20 models."

An Exclusive Celebration Offer: Early-Bird Pricing and Exciting Gifts Await

To mark this momentous occasion, ENGWE invites biking enthusiasts to join in the celebration. By signing up, customers will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy early-bird prices with an incredible discount of €150 off or $100 off on any ENGWE X-series e-bike. As an additional treat, participants will stand a chance to win one of the 100 special gifts.

The X-Series: Choose Your Adventure

ENGWE's X26, X24, and X20 e-bikes are revolutionizing short trips, offering riders a versatile and thrilling experience on the road. The naming of these models corresponds to their tire sizes - 26 inches, 24 inches, and 20 inches - allowing customers to choose the perfect fit based on their specific needs and preferences. Notably, the X24 e-bike has captured considerable attention, thanks to its exceptional cost-performance ratio.

ENGWE X24 -The best powerful fat tire e-bike under $2000

  • Impressive Range: The X24 features a powerful 19.2Ah+10Ah Dual Battery system, offering up to 54 miles (87KM) in electric mode (Level 5) and an astounding 149 miles (240KM) in PAS mode (Level 1). Enjoy extended journeys without worrying about power.
  • Powerful Motor: The X24 electric bike is equipped with a 1200W peak brushless gear motor, ensuring excellent performance on city slopes and suburban terrains.
  • Superior Comfort: With its triple suspension system, including front hydraulic shock, middle mechanical shock, and rear air shock, the X24 e-bikes delivers unparalleled comfort with three times better shock absorbance than standard e-bikes.
  • All-Terrain Fat Tire: The X24's 24.0x4.0 inch fat tire provides enhanced stability and resilience against compression, making it perfect for all types of terrain.
  • Reliable Braking: For safety, the X24 comes with hydraulic disc brakes, offering precise and reliable braking, even in adverse weather conditions.

Join the celebration, grab your discount and gift. Visit ENGWE's official US and EU website today to explore the X-Series and embark on an electrifying journey to explore a new way.

