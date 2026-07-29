ENGWE Launches the L16, Inspiring More Riders to Explore a New Way for Everyday Travel

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE today announced the launch of the L16, an all-new long-range 16-inch e-bike designed to make everyday transportation more affordable, practical, and sustainable. As another key product in ENGWE's return to the U.S. market, the ENGWE L16 follows the successful launches of the M20 3.0, L20 3.0, and EP-2 3.0, further advancing the brand's mission to help people find and achieve a new way for short trips.

Launching on July 29, the ENGWE L16 starts at $849 for the single-battery version (RRP: $899) and $1,199 for the dual-battery version (RRP: $1,399). During the launch promotion, customers can enjoy $50 off the single-battery model or $200 off the dual-battery model, with a complimentary rear rack included.

For many people, daily travel consists of commuting, grocery shopping, school drop-offs, and other short trips, yet these journeys are still often made by car. "Most daily trips simply don't require a car," said an ENGWE Product Manager."The ENGWE L16 was created to make daily travel more comfortable and practical by combining long range, everyday comfort, and utility in one compact e-bike. Positioned as the Longest Range 16-Inch E-bike, the L16 is designed to make commuting, errands, and everyday transportation more convenient, efficient, and affordable.

Key highlights of the ENGWE L16 include:

Longest Range 16-Inch E-bike – A 48V 18Ah battery or optional 48V 23Ah dual-battery system delivers 70–150 miles of range—enough for up to 15 days of typical commuting on a single charge.

– A 48V 18Ah battery or optional 48V 23Ah dual-battery system delivers 70–150 miles of range—enough for up to 15 days of typical commuting on a single charge. Powerful Everyday Performance – A 750W motor with 1,500W peak power and 75Nm of torque provides smooth acceleration and confidently tackles 30° hills and daily cargo.

– A with and provides smooth acceleration and confidently tackles and daily cargo. Comfortable and Easy to Ride – An ultra-low step-through frame, front suspension, 16-inch tires, and an adjustable cockpit ensure a stable and comfortable riding experience.

– An ultra-low step-through frame, front suspension, 16-inch tires, and an adjustable cockpit ensure a stable and comfortable riding experience. Built for Daily Life – Equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, a rear rack, and support for an optional front basket and child seat, the L16 is ready for commuting, shopping, and everyday errands.

With the compact L16, ENGWE continues its mission to help more people explore a new way for everyday travel. Discover more about the ENGWE L16, its features, and exclusive launch offers on the official ENGWE website.

SOURCE ENGWE