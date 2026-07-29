ENGWE Launches E26 3.0 Pro, Bringing Premium eSUV Capability to Everyday Riding

BERLIN, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE today officially announced the launch of the E26 3.0 Pro, the flagship model of its 2026 lineup and the latest evolution of the brand's "E" Series. Designed around the "Smartest Mid-Drive eSUV" concept, the E26 3.0 Pro combines the comfort and practicality of a trekking e-bike with the capability of an all-terrain bike, delivering a smarter riding experience for urban commuting, countryside routes, gravel exploration and weekend adventures.

Available from July 29, the E26 3.0 Pro launches at an introductory price of €1,899 (RRP €2,099). From July 29 to August 12, customers can enjoy launch benefits worth €418, including a €200 instant discount and €218 in complimentary accessories.

Building on the success of the original E26, the new model marks ENGWE's next step in the emerging eSUV category. Just as SUVs have become the preferred choice for drivers seeking greater comfort, versatility and confidence, eSUV e-bikes combine the comfort of trekking bikes with the capability of ATBs. While premium models from brands such as Haibike typically retail above €3,000, the ENGWE E26 3.0 Pro brings the same all-road philosophy to more riders through premium performance, intelligent technology and exceptional value.

Key highlights of the ENGWE E26 3.0 Pro include:

Powerful Mid-Drive Performance — A lightweight 250W mid-drive motor delivers 100Nm of torque for confident climbing and natural pedal assistance.



— A lightweight delivers for confident climbing and natural pedal assistance. Premium Full Suspension — A 4-bar linkage frame with adjustable front and rear suspension maximizes comfort across urban streets, gravel and uneven terrain.



— A with adjustable front and rear suspension maximizes comfort across urban streets, gravel and uneven terrain. Smart & Connected — Integrated GPS Tracking , Motion Detection, ENGWE App connectivity and navigation projection keep every ride secure and connected.



— Integrated , Motion Detection, ENGWE App connectivity and navigation projection keep every ride secure and connected. Longer Riding, Less Waiting — A 720Wh LG battery provides up to 135 km of range, supported by 4A fast charging and intelligent BMS protection.



— A provides up to of range, supported by and intelligent BMS protection. Built for Every Road — 26×3.0" all-road tires deliver stable handling and confident grip across a wide variety of riding conditions.

"The E26 3.0 Pro reflects ENGWE's vision of making premium all-road riding accessible to more people," said the ENGWE team. "As demand grows for versatile e-bikes that seamlessly transition between commuting and outdoor exploration, the E26 3.0 Pro combines intelligent technology, premium comfort and capable performance in one complete riding solution."

The ENGWE E26 3.0 Pro is available from July 29 through ENGWE's official website. For more information, visit www.engwe.com.