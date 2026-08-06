ENGWE Reinforces Its Commitment to Sustainable Mobility and Community Impact at Italy's Notte Bianca dello Sport

BARI, Italy, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE proudly returned as the Title Sponsor of Notte Bianca dello Sport (White Night of Sport) in Bari, Italy, further strengthening its commitment to sustainable mobility, community engagement, and social responsibility. By combining immersive product experiences with meaningful charitable initiatives, the event reflected ENGWE's belief that every ride can contribute to a healthier, greener, and more connected future.

As one of the festival's signature activities, ENGWE launched its "Ride to Give, Light the Way" campaign, transforming every test ride into an act of kindness. Throughout the event, hundreds of visitors experienced ENGWE e-bikes, and a donation was made to DisFare, the event's official charity project proposed by the Italian association Il Mito di Efesto, on behalf of every rider who participated. The initiative supports people with intellectual, sensory, and mental disabilities by helping them develop practical interpersonal and life skills that foster greater independence and social inclusion.

The event also showcased several of ENGWE's latest and best-selling models, including the L20 3.0 Pro, ZIP, and O20 Boost, giving riders the opportunity to experience the brand's latest innovations firsthand. From comfortable urban commuting to versatile everyday mobility, the test rides attracted families, cycling enthusiasts, and first-time e-bike riders, creating valuable opportunities for direct interaction between the brand and its growing community.

The sponsorship comes during a milestone year for ENGWE. In the first half of 2026, the company expanded its product portfolio with the successful launches of the E26 3.0 Pro, O20 Boost and ZIP, further strengthening its presence across both urban commuting and lifestyle mobility segments. Alongside continuous product innovation, ENGWE has significantly expanded its offline presence across Europe, participating in major cycling and outdoor events including Sea Otter Europe in Spain, International Bike Festival (IBF), Outdoor Fix Festival in France, and Kampeer & Caravan Jaarbeurs in the Netherlands. These events provide valuable opportunities for consumers to experience ENGWE products firsthand while enabling the brand to build stronger relationships with local cycling communities.

As ENGWE continues its global expansion, the brand remains focused on making sustainable mobility more accessible and creating value beyond its products. Through innovation, community engagement, and social impact initiatives, ENGWE is building a brand that inspires people to explore new ways of moving while contributing to a cleaner, healthier, and more inclusive future.