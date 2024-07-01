ENGWE Unveils the Upgraded M20 2.0 -The Double Performance Moped-Style Ebike, Double Is Better Than Single!

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in fat tire electric bikes industry,proudly announces the launch of the ENGWE M20 2.0. Building on the widespread popularity of its predecessor, the M20, the new model integrates a host of significant upgrades tailored to enhance performance, comfort, and safety.

Launch offer:

ENGWE M20 2.0 ebike release

Get the upgraded ENGWE M20 2.0 at an early bird price of $1249 (save $250 off the original price of $1499) from July 1 to July 21. The promotional price of $1299 will be available until August 10.

Rave Reviews for the ENGWE M20 ebikes:

The ENGWE M20 ebike, one of the hottest products of 2023, has been widely praised for its motorcycle-like design and outstanding performance. Media outlets including CNET, TechRadar, Yahoo, Electrek, and Bikeradar have recommended the ENGWE M20, highlighting its affordability and ability to compete with the best on the market, even surpassing the Super73 in battery range.

Cnet: "My family's free time has changed forever."

"A budget Super73."

"A beautiful e-bike with incredible range."

"Moped looks, cruiser comfort."

In response to user core feedback and the overwhelming success of the M20, ENGWE has introduced the M20 2.0 with a series of thoughtful upgrades under the concept of "Double Is Better Than Single." This includes double batteries for extended range, double suspension for enhanced comfort, and double headlights for improved safety.

Key Upgrades of the ENGWE M20 2.0 ebike:

Enhanced Power System: Upgraded from 48V to 52V, the M20 2.0 delivers greater power and efficiency, ensuring a smoother and more powerful ride.

Extended Battery Life: Featuring a larger 1622Wh battery (up from 1248Wh), riders can enjoy longer journeys without the worry of frequent recharging.

Improved Safety: The transition from mechanical to hydraulic brakes offers more responsive and reliable stopping power.

Superior Suspension Comfort: The enhanced hydraulic rear suspension is designed for longer travel distances and smoother rides, providing ultimate comfort and performance.

Optimized Display: A new colorful display ensures better visibility and a more vibrant riding experience, keeping riders informed and in control.

The ENGWE M20 2.0 e-bikes aims to redefine the e-bike experience, blending style, power, and affordability. These new features and user-focused upgrades align with ENGWE's mission to enhance short trips. Don't miss the early bird price—experience the new ENGWE M20 2.0 today!

