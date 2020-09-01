ENGworks Global and eVolve MEP form alliance to standardize MEP industry content to increase workflow efficiency, minimize content conflicts and increase compatibility throughout the BIM process

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGworks Global is a leader in the MEP industry for VDC and content creation services. eVolve MEP is the industry leader in Revit based, BIM software for the MEP construction industry. Both organizations work closely with MEP subcontractors on improving the productivity of the BIM process and deliverables. However, a common challenge for the MEP industry originates from the lack of standardization of content. As such, end users develop content based on their own standards while content service providers and building product manufacturers (BPMs) deliver customized content which is rarely compatible with the client's data. This causes issues throughout the BIM process and final deliverables for the project itself which can cause delays and errors.

Through this alliance, ENGworks Global and eVolve MEP will lead discussions with MEP subcontractors, BPMs and technology providers to develop a new industry standard which will improve on data interoperability.

About ENGworks Global

For three decades, ENGworks Global has been a technology leader continuously developing new processes and services to drive productivity for the AEC/O Community in their BIM and VDC workflows. The ENGworks Global mission is to help AEC/O professionals design and build better projects by reducing risks, saving cost, by combining cutting edge technology with their deep knowledge of the building lifecycle to create BIM technologies that impact construction productivity as well as building performance for Owners. Through its extensive expertise delivering technology and real-time building automation solutions with major players in Data Centers, Health Care, Hospitality and Government, ENGworks Global has become the technology and service provider of choice for the AEC/O and BPM community. www.ENGworksGlobal.com

About eVolve MEP

eVolve MEP is a leading provider of MEP technology, providing solutions that increase MEP contractor efficiency inside Autodesk construction products, including Revit, BIM360 and Plangrid. eVolve MEP is headquartered in Atlanta GA. All media inquiries should be sent to David Gabriel. [email protected]

