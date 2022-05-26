ENHANC3D GENOMICS Awarded QuickFire Challenge Grant

Awarded grant funding from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and one year of JLABS residency

Functional genomics technology focused on the uncharted non-coding regions across the whole human genome

Identification of 3D genetic interactions that are disease-associated to revolutionise target and biomarker identification

Unique GenLink3DTM platform opens new opportunities for multiOMICs data integration in patient samples

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENHANC3D GENOMICS ("Enhanc3D"), a biotechnology company unlocking the full potential of the human 3D genome to accelerate patient-centric medicine, announces it has been selected as one of the awardees under Johnson & Johnson Innovation's Immunology Innovations QuickFire Challenge. The Challenge called for innovative companies with transformative potential solutions aiming to advance precision medicine approaches in immune-mediated disease. Enhanc3D will receive grant funding, one year of residency at Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS, and mentorship from experts at the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies.

Founded in 2020, Enhanc3D was spun out of Professor Peter Fraser's pioneering 3D genome organisation research laboratory at the Babraham Institute in Cambridge, UK. Enhanc3D's mission is to unlock the full potential of the human genome's 3D organisation for target and biomarker discovery. Current identification methods are limited to linear genome sequences and therefore are unable to capture the complexity of 3D genomic interactions which underpin cell states in health and disease. Enhanc3D's proprietary disruptive technology focuses on the uncharted non-coding regions that make up 98% of the human genome to identify 3D genetic interactions that are causal for disease susceptibility and progression.

Debora Lucarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Enhanc3D Genomics, commented: "Our vision is to leverage the human 3D genome and state-of-the-art analytics of our platform GenLink3DTM to enable breakthroughs in precision medicine. Enhanc3D's 3D genome atlas of different immune and neuronal cell types has the potential to transform target, pathway and patient signature identification. We are thrilled to be recognized among the Awardees and look forward to expanding our human 3D genome atlas within the network of world-leading scientists, clinicians and selected strategic partners."

Enhanc3D closed a seed round in 2021 backed by Bioqube Ventures, StartCodon and two private investors.

Debbie Dumont, Managing Partner at Bioqube Ventures, said: "At Bioqube Ventures, we invest in exciting science that can be advanced into breakthrough therapies. We invested in Enhanc3D with a strong belief that GenLink3DTM will revolutionise patient centric medicine as a first-in-class 3D genomics navigator. Enhanc3D has matured from our Create Model into a portfolio company and is now attracting additional financing to launch the GenLink3DTM platform in immune mediated and neurodegenerative diseases."

The GenLink3DTM platform enables unique high-resolution mapping of DNA interactions in 3D space and advanced computational capabilities that integrate other multiOMIC datasets to produce a functional atlas of healthy and disease-specific genetic signatures. These previously uncharted interactions and AI driven functional genomic insight enables identification of novel pathways, drug targets and biomarkers furthering precision medicine. Enhanc3D's Founding Team has published their findings in over 40 peer-reviewed articles in internationally leading scientific journals.

About ENHANC3D GENOMICS

ENHANC3D GENOMICS ("Enhanc3D") is a private functional genomics company based in Cambridge, UK which was founded in 2020 out of Professor Peter Fraser's pioneering 3D genome organisation research laboratory at the Babraham Institute. The Company is developing a technology to unlock the full potential of the three-dimensional organisation of the human genome. This technology focuses on the uncharted non-coding regions that make up 98% of the human genome with the aim to identify disease-associated genetic interactions including those that are causal for disease susceptibility and progression. This unique approach has the potential to revolutionise target and biomarker discovery and make precision medicine an everyday reality for patients.

About the Babraham Institute

The Babraham Institute undertakes world-class life sciences research to generate new knowledge of biological mechanisms underpinning ageing, development and the maintenance of health. The Institute's research focuses on cellular signalling, gene regulation and the impact of epigenetic regulation at different stages of life. By determining how the body reacts to dietary and environmental stimuli and manages microbial and viral interactions, the work of the institute aims to improve wellbeing and support healthier ageing. The Institute is strategically funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), part of UK Research and Innovation, through Institute Strategic Programme Grants and an Institute Core Capability Grant and also receives funding from other UK research councils, charitable foundations, the EU and medical charities. www.babraham.ac.uk/

About Bioqube Ventures

Bioqube Ventures is a specialist life sciences investment firm founded in 2016. The team consists of investment professionals, sector experts and serial entrepreneurs that have a proven track record in successfully building and leading companies on their growth paths. In 2020, Bioqube Ventures launched the Bioqube Factory Fund I, a 110 MEUR fund with a clear focus on the discovery and development of new therapeutic platforms and assets. With a diversified investment strategy, including a venture creation model and industry guidance through selected strategic partnerships, Bioqube Ventures will exclusively invest in the most promising innovative science in Europe. www.bioqubeventures.com

About Start Codon

Start Codon is a life science and healthcare venture builder and VC fund, located in Cambridge, and working with companies across the UK. Supporting and nurturing entrepreneurs and early-stage spin-outs to develop and commercialise their innovations, Start Codon was founded to help high-potential companies thrive. www.startcodon.co

Investing a minimum of £250K into each of its portfolio companies, Start Codon also enrols the founding team of each company onto its unique venture building programme. The support provided by Start Codon also includes access to a hands-on experienced team, industry leading mentors, and an extensive network of investors, pharma and biotech partners and collaborators.

Applications to Start Codon from entrepreneurs and early-stage companies can be made all year round https://startcodon.co/contact

Follow Start Codon on Twitter @StartCodon and LinkedIn @Start Codon

SOURCE Enhanc3D Genomics