Enhance Color & Condition Hair in 5 Minutes With New Biolage ColorBalm

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolage, a worldwide leader in the professional haircare field inspired by natural ingredients, such as botanicals, and renowned for its conditioning heritage and iconic, pro-favorite conditioning balm, introduces ColorBalm, its new line of vegan, color-depositing conditioners in seven shades, ranging from natural to bold.

Biolage ColorBalm Line

The new Biolage ColorBalm Line includes six different color-depositing conditioners, plus a Clear shade that can be intermixed with any other shade for infinite possibilities. ColorBalm Line allows consumers to easily refresh, enhance and condition hair at home without the risk of damage—and allows professionals to provide clients the perfect custom shade for at-home upkeep.

"The ColorBalm Line is truly innovative for both professionals and consumers," says Biolage Global Ambassador and Celebrity Stylist Sunnie Brook. "Most color-depositing products on the market tend to leave hair feeling dry and brittle, making the consumer have to choose between maintaining their color and protecting the integrity of their hair. Biolage ColorBalm is the first at-home, color-depositing treatment I've used that provides intense conditioning benefits while nourishing the hair in an easy, damage free color solution."

In just five minutes, the vegan, paraben- and mineral oil-free formula provides hydration and shine, and leaves the hair up to 10 times more conditioned.*

The ColorBalm Line has shades ranging from playful to Zoom-friendly and wearable, which allow blondes to play with lavender or add subtle iridescence, brunettes to add richness and depth to their locks, and red heads to combat faded color and maintain the brightness of their color. The collection was developed to work on all hair levels and is suitable for all hair types—from straight and fine to coarse and thick.

The ColorBalm Line includes shades:

Red Poppy

Saffron Red

Chai Tea

Cinnamon

Earl Grey

Lavender

Clear

"Conditioned, deeply nourished hair has always been a core value in the Biolage DNA, so when creating ColorBalm, it was imperative that the formula remained true to those values," says Mounia Tahiri, Senior Vice President at Biolage. "We are elated to be sharing a product that allows you to have fun and explore various shades, while still keeping hair touchable, conditioned and healthy-looking—and we encourage stylists to play with all the different shades and infinite possibilities. My personal favorite is mixing Red Poppy with Clear to create this really beautiful rose gold."

When used at the back bar, professional stylists can further seal in color when combining with the Biolage Acidic Milk Rinse . Consumers can further extend the life of their color when using the ColorBalm line as a system with the Biolage ColorLast collection.

Biolage ColorBalm will be available at salons and in stores starting May 1, and each shade will retail for $27. Learn more and find your perfect shade at Biolage.com.

*Before and afters can be viewed below

*ColorBalm Color Depositing Conditioner when used with ColorLast Shampoo vs. non-conditioning shampoo.

ABOUT BIOLAGE:

In 1990, Biolage was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients, such as botanicals, and known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage is recognized worldwide as a leader in professional haircare, taking haircare to new levels by offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals—and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement and we invite you to join us.

