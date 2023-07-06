ENHANCE HEALTH AND FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP IN HEALTH INSURANCE

News provided by

Enhance Health

06 Jul, 2023, 12:56 ET

SUNRISE, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a leading digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with world-renowned boxing champion and philanthropist, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Continue Reading
This exclusive partnership between Enhance Health and Floyd Mayweather exemplifies their joint commitment to championing health, well-being, and equality. By combining their respective strengths, they will advocate for accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all, regardless of socioeconomic background.
This exclusive partnership between Enhance Health and Floyd Mayweather exemplifies their joint commitment to championing health, well-being, and equality. By combining their respective strengths, they will advocate for accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all, regardless of socioeconomic background.

The partnership between Enhance Health and Floyd Mayweather Jr. represents a shared commitment to promoting health and ensuring that individuals and families, regardless of their financial status, have access to affordable, quality, and vital healthcare services. With Mayweather's influential brand and unwavering dedication to empowering communities, this collaboration aims to create a significant impact in the lives of those who need it most.

Speaking about the partnership, Floyd Mayweather Jr. expressed his passion for championing the well-being of low-income families, stating, "Everyone deserves the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life. I am proud to partner with Enhance Health to ensure that families from all walks of life can access the healthcare they need to thrive. Together, we can make a difference and bring positive change to communities across the country."

Enhance Health CEO and President, Matt Herman, echoed Mayweather's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of this partnership in driving positive change. He stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Floyd Mayweather, a true icon in both sports and philanthropy. Through this partnership, Enhance Health aims to break down barriers to healthcare and improve the lives of underserved communities. By leveraging our expertise and resources, we are confident that we can make a lasting impact and empower families to prioritize their health and well-being. Together, we will spread our shared message of 'health is wealth'."

This exclusive partnership between Enhance Health and Floyd Mayweather exemplifies their joint commitment to championing health, well-being, and equality. By combining their respective strengths, they will advocate for accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all, regardless of socioeconomic background.

About Enhance Health: Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also offers a full range of other insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance plus their proprietary Enhance HealthRx discount card. Visit https://enhancehealth.com/about-us/ for more information.

SOURCE Enhance Health

Also from this source

ENHANCE HEALTH AND TRACKHOUSE RACING CELEBRATE FIRST NASCAR VICTORY IN GRANT PARK 220

ENHANCE HEALTH AND TRACKHOUSE RACING UNVEIL NO. 91 ENHANCE HEALTH CHEVROLET CAMARO FOR INAUGURAL NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.