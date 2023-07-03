ENHANCE HEALTH AND TRACKHOUSE RACING CELEBRATE FIRST NASCAR VICTORY IN GRANT PARK 220

News provided by

Enhance Health

03 Jul, 2023

SUNRISE, Fla., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a leading digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, and Trackhouse Racing, a prominent team in the NASCAR Cup Series Race, are thrilled to celebrate their victory in the inaugural Grant Park 220. The No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro, driven by three-time Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen, triumphed in the exhilarating back-and-forth race held on July 2, 2023, on the streets of Chicago. Van Gisbergen became the first driver to win his first NASCAR Cup Series start in over 60 years.

As Enhance Health and Trackhouse Racing celebrate their first NASCAR victory in the Grant Park 220, both organizations remain committed to their shared vision of championing health and well-being in the world of motorsports.

"The partnership between Enhance Health and Trackhouse Racing was built on a shared vision of increasing availability to healthcare in America and amplifying that message via platforms like this," said Matt Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health. "When Trackhouse reached out about sponsoring their Project 91 car, we jumped at the opportunity, even with Shane van Gisbergen making his Nascar debut. We knew Shane's championship pedigree in the Australian Supercars Circuit combined with Trackhouse's incredible team set the Enhance Camaro up for success."

"Thank you so much to the Trackhouse team and Enhance Health," said van Gisbergen. "What an experience with the crowd out here. This is what you dream of. Hopefully, I can come and do more."

Enhance Health's string of winning partnerships continued with the Trackhouse win on the Chicago street course. Enhance also became an official sponsor of the Miami Dolphins for the upcoming season and also served as Floyd Mayweather's lead sponsor for his most recent bout. 

About Enhance Health: Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also offers a full range of other insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance plus their proprietary Enhance HealthRx discount card. Visit https://enhancehealth.com/about-us/ for more information.

