ENHANCE HEALTH AND TRACKHOUSE RACING REUNITE TO CHAMPION AFFORDABLE HEALTH INSURANCE

SUNRISE, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a leading digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Trackhouse Racing and three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen as he returns to the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis on August 13th.

After an awe-inspiring debut victory on the streets of Chicago earlier this month, Trackhouse Racing is bringing van Gisbergen back behind the wheel of the #91 Enhance Chevrolet car at the Indianapolis road course. His remarkable NASCAR Cup debut made history as no driver had achieved such a feat in over six decades.

"We are incredibly excited to get back on the course with Trackhouse and SVG after the historic win in Chicago," said Matt Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health.

"At Enhance Health, we love partnering with champions that amplify our message of increasing access to healthcare in America, and can't wait to see the Enhance Camaro run again in Indy.

As a digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, Enhance Health is dedicated to ensuring that individuals and families have access to affordable and quality health insurance. Breaking down barriers to healthcare and improving the lives of underserved communities is at the heart of their mission.

The partnership between Enhance Health and Shane van Gisbergen is a testament to their joint dedication to advocating for accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all. By combining their strengths, they aim to empower individuals to lead healthier lives and prioritize their well-being.

"Health is wealth, and we believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare," stated Matt Herman. "Through great health insurance offerings, often at little or no cost, we are committed to helping as many people as possible to access the care they need."

About Enhance Health: Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Matt Herman and backed by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has emerged as the leading health tech platform in the industry. Leveraging innovative digital technologies and a personalized concierge experience, Enhance Health has experienced rapid growth, driven by the surge in Americans enrolling in ACA health plans in 2022. The company's membership base has expanded exponentially, serving hundreds of thousands of individuals. In addition to its expertise in health insurance enrollment, Enhance Health offers a comprehensive range of insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance, catering to diverse customer needs. The company also provides access to its proprietary Enhance HealthRx discount card, delivering added value to its customers. For more information, please visit https://enhancehealth.com/about-us/ .

SOURCE Enhance Health