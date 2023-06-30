ENHANCE HEALTH AND TRACKHOUSE RACING UNVEIL NO. 91 ENHANCE HEALTH CHEVROLET CAMARO FOR INAUGURAL NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

News provided by

Enhance Health

30 Jun, 2023, 14:16 ET

SUNRISE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, and Trackhouse Racing, a prominent team in the NASCAR Cup Series Race, are thrilled to announce their partnership in the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race in downtown Chicago. The race is scheduled to take place on July 1-2, 2023.

Continue Reading
Announcing the No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro at the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series.
Announcing the No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro at the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series.

As part of this exciting collaboration, the No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro will hit the track, driven by three-time Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen in his Nascar debut. With an impressive racing background, Van Gisbergen's championship pedigree and skill will elevate the competition and bring additional excitement to the inaugural street race.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Trackhouse Racing for this groundbreaking event," said Matthew Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health. "The NASCAR Cup Series Race in downtown Chicago presents an incredible opportunity to share the Enhance message with fans and showcase the significance of health and well-being in the world of motorsports."

The No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro will proudly display the distinctive Enhance Health branding, promoting the organization's commitment to improving lives through innovative healthcare solutions. The partnership aims to create a lasting impact by connecting with fans, inspiring healthy choices, and fostering a sense of community.

For more information about Enhance Health and their partnership with Trackhouse Racing, please visit https://enhancehealth.com. Stay tuned for updates on the No. 91 Enhance Health Chevrolet Camaro and the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series street race in downtown Chicago.

About Enhance Health: Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also offers a full range of other insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance plus their proprietary Enhance HealthRx discount card. Visit https://enhancehealth.com/about-us/ for more information.

SOURCE Enhance Health

Also from this source

Enhance Health firma alianza con los Miami Dolphins y el Hard Rock Stadium

Enhance Health Signs Partnership Deal with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.