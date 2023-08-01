ENHANCE HEALTH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INDUSTRY VETERAN SHAWN HOLT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

News provided by

Enhance Health

01 Aug, 2023, 12:17 ET

SUNRISE, Fla, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a leading digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, announced Tuesday the addition of Shawn Holt to its executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Holt will assume responsibility for sales, customer service, and carrier relations, reporting directly to Matthew Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health.

Continue Reading

Holt joins Enhance Health after a lengthy stint in various executive roles at Centene Corporation that culminated with him serving as Chief Sales Officer for the Ambetter and WellCare brands within the Centene portfolio for the last several years. During his tenure as CSO, WellCare's and Ambetter's membership both grew at above a 50% compound annual growth rate.

"On behalf of the board and the entire team, it is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of our new Chief Operating Officer, Shawn Holt, who brings a wealth of experience in driving revenue and operational efficiency," said Herman. "Shawn's firsthand experience at scaling sales organizations will be invaluable as Enhance continues our mission of helping even more people access affordable, high-quality health insurance."

"Enhance's mission of simplifying the process of enrolling in and ultimately utilizing the right health plan resonates strongly with me after years in the healthcare space," said Holt. "I am excited to join a team so laser-focused on helping drive positive change with such an explosive growth trajectory."

About Enhance Health: Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also offers a full range of other insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance plus their proprietary Enhance HealthRx discount card. Visit https://enhancehealth.com/about-us/ for more information.

SOURCE Enhance Health

Also from this source

ENHANCE HEALTH AND TRACKHOUSE RACING REUNITE TO CHAMPION AFFORDABLE HEALTH INSURANCE

ENHANCE HEALTH EXPANDS CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JET HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.