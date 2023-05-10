Enhance Health Signs Partnership Deal with Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium

The four-year partnership promotes Enhance Health's commitment to South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a technology-enabled, digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, recently finalized an agreement as an official partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The multi-year partnership provides wide-spread visibility for the rapidly growing insurance organization between two offices in the Fort Lauderdale area.

"Enhance Health is committed to helping as many people as possible in South Florida access quality healthcare through great health insurance, often at little or no cost. The partnership with the Miami Dolphins will help us spread the word and ultimately get more people covered, given the team's widespread popularity and dedicated fan base," said Matthew Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health.

The partnership gives Enhance Health prominent branding visibility on the 300- level of Hard Rock Stadium which is home to the Miami Dolphins, Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open and host to college football, international concerts and more. Enhance Health will also host activations on the stadium's 300 level and the South Plaza, where licensed insurance representatives can enroll people in health insurance. Additional brand visibility for Enhance Health includes social media, game day in-stadium branding, inclusion in traditional and game day broadcast, and sponsorship of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer event.

"We are excited to partner with Enhance Health to support our engagement with Dolphins fans and visitors of Hard Rock Stadium," said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins & Hard Rock Stadium. "With a shared connection to South Florida and its community, this collaboration will contribute towards providing guests with a world-class experience at Miami Dolphins home games and events hosted at our venue."

Started in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. With the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency ending next month, the company's licensed agents will also help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans. Enhance Health also plans to expand into additional insurance business lines and strategic partnerships.

About Enhance Health

Enhance Health is an organization of health insurance experts that leverages digital technologies and a concierge experience to streamline the health insurance enrollment process. The company simplifies what is too often a time-consuming, overwhelming and confusing process by connecting users with best-in-class health insurance plans in only a few minutes. Founded in 2021 through partnership with and funding from Bain Capital, Enhance Health projects continued growth as it expands into other insurance products.

SOURCE Enhance Health