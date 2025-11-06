Enhance Peptide Manufacturing Using Backbone N-Protecting Groups, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn backbone protecting group strategies for overcoming difficulties during solid-phase peptide synthesis and solution-phase handling. The featured speakers will share tips and tricks for peptide macrocyclisation, C-terminal modification and protein assembly. Attendees will learn about the application of backbone protection for large-scale peptide API manufacturing. The speakers will also discuss current limitations and future opportunities in backbone protection.

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid-phase peptide synthesis is indispensable for routinely preparing linear peptides up to 40 amino acids. However, chain insolubility and aggregation continue to hamper this method, reducing synthetic yield. Deletion impurities that form are often chromatographically inseparable from the target sequence, diminishing final product purity. Join this webinar to explore how backbone protecting groups can help overcome these issues and improve peptide manufacturing outcomes.

The use of backbone N-protecting groups can ameliorate synthetic inefficiency by increasing peptide chain solubility and suppressing aggregation. Backbone protection is also helpful in promoting peptide macrocyclization, enabling C-terminal modification, suppressing common side reactions in peptide chemistry, such as aspartimide and improving solution-phase handling (which is crucial for chemical protein synthesis). Commercially available precursors containing benzyl-based groups and pseudoprolines have found widespread use in both academic laboratories and industry.

This webinar provides a comprehensive account of the state of the art in backbone protection strategies for peptide synthesis. It includes detailed synthetic methods relating to the use of backbone protection and its application to "difficult" peptides and proteins of biological significance. Capability gaps will be highlighted, and a commentary on future directions will also be provided.

Register for this webinar to learn how backbone protection can improve efficiency and product quality in peptide manufacturing.

Join Dr. John A. Karas, Senior Research Fellow and Group Leader, School of Chemistry, the University of Melbourne; Dr. Linda Haugaard-Kedström, Director QC and Development, PolyPeptide, Sweden; and Samuel J. Paravizzini, PhD Candidate, School of Chemistry, the University of Melbourne, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 8am EST (2pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhance Peptide Manufacturing Using Backbone N-Protecting Groups.

