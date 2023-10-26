Enhance Reading Proficiency: Introducing the Heggerty Library of Decodable Books

News provided by

Heggerty

26 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

OAK PARK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heggerty, a leader in early literacy education, proudly introduces the Heggerty Library—a captivating collection of decodable books with a Science of Reading-aligned scope and sequence, empowering educators for targeted small-group reading instruction and fostering confident readers.

Continue Reading

The Heggerty Library features an array of age-appropriate, engaging decodable books with stunning illustrations and comprehensible texts catering to diverse interests. It emphasizes evidence-based foundational literacy practices, such as explicit phonics skills, high-frequency words, and sound-spelling relationships to enhance reading proficiency. Each set of decodable books comes with a lesson plan download, thoughtful writing prompts, and comprehension questions, all supported by a Science of Reading-aligned scope and sequence that facilitates educators to integrate these decodable books into their instructional plans.

Shawn Toy, a Reading Interventionist for students in K-3, shared her enthusiasm for these new decodable books, saying, "I am in love with these new decodables from Heggerty. The quality is amazing, and my students are highly engaged with these books. I really like the extensions that each book provides. We've done multiple writing and phonics extensions to encourage comprehension and fluency with the spelling patterns. I am having so much fun using them with my students this year!"

The Heggerty Library is a valuable resource for early elementary classrooms, reading intervention programs, and homeschooling settings. It plays a critical role in supporting students as they develop the essential skills needed for reading and writing proficiency. Each book in the series builds upon the previous one, creating a gradual learning progression.

When integrated into a phonics curriculum like Bridge to Reading, Heggerty's latest foundational skills program, these decodable books effectively reinforce the core concepts taught in daily, explicit phonics lessons. The Heggerty Library is currently available, with classroom sets of decodable books priced between $239 and $359 and individual sets ranging from $42 to $62 per set.

For more information about the Heggerty Library of decodable books and how it can enhance early literacy education, please visit https://heggerty.org/decodable-books/.

About Heggerty: Heggerty is a renowned literacy education company offering research-based reading and writing curricula for preschool and elementary classrooms. Founded by Dr. Michael Heggerty over 20 years ago, Heggerty provides digital and print curriculum, decodable books, classroom resources, and professional development to help educators empower the next generation of readers. Heggerty curricula can be found worldwide, and they partner with over 8,000 school districts in the U.S. to transform how children learn to read.

Media Contact: 
Megan Colburn | VP of Marketing—Heggerty
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Heggerty

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.