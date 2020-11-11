Enhance Your Facility's Hygiene With Cascades PRO Tandem® Dispensers

Suitable for use across a wide range of high-traffic facilities, including office buildings, shopping malls, airports, schools and universities, and industrial settings, this 100% electronic dispenser features a large sensor to reliably detect movement across a wider area. At a time when hand hygiene is of the utmost importance, its no-touch design allows end-users to avoid cross-contamination after washing their hands.

"As part of our recently launched, 'Hand Hygiene is a Two-Part Process' campaign, we conducted a consumer survey that confirmed 71% of Americans say they are more concerned with touching surfaces in public restrooms since the coronavirus pandemic started," said François David, Vice-President Marketing and Innovation, Cascades Tissue Group. "It's clear that the public is now looking for greater adoption of touchless technologies in the public restrooms they visit. Our Tandem Electronic Roll Towel Dispenser is just one of the ways that we can help meet this need as facilities adjust to life in a pandemic world."

Beyond end-user benefits, the Tandem Electronic Dispenser also saves time and works for custodial staff, with quick load technology, a quick check design and two smart LED indicator lights that identify when paper rolls and batteries are running low, enabling greater productivity and efficiency. The Tandem Electronic Roll Dispenser is also 99.9% jam-free for better aesthetics, hygiene and performance.

Available in dark grey and white, the Tandem line of dispensers not only provides a premium experience for end-users and custodial staff, but it also looks the part. The redesigned Tandem dispensers were awarded a 2019 Good Design Award – an award presented by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd. to the "most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world."

"At Cascades PRO, our main objective has always been to support facilities in ensuring the health and safety of their employees and customers. With our now complete Tandem family of dispensers, we can better serve facilities as they work towards creating environments where people today can prioritize hygiene," said François David.

Your hands are in good hands with our Tandem family of dispensers:

Electronic Roll Towel Dispenser

Mechanical No-touch Roll Towel Dispenser

Jumbo Toilet Paper Dispenser, Single Roll

Jumbo Toilet Paper Dispenser, Double Roll

Top Bottom High Capacity Toilet Paper Dispenser

Side-by-Side High Capacity Toilet Paper Dispenser

Four Roll High Capacity Toilet Paper Dispenser

Multifold Countertop Dispenser

For more information about Cascades PRO Tandem dispensers, please visit www.cascadespro.com.

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

About Cascades PRO®

The Cascades PRO® brand is part of Cascades Tissue Group, a leader in the United States and Canada. Cascades PRO® offers hand towels, bath tissue, napkins, kitchen roll towels, facial tissue, wipers and dispensers. Sold through distributors, Cascades PRO® delivers proven, cost-effective hygiene solutions – from bathroom to boardroom to lunchroom to classroom and beyond – with a wide range of product lines that get the job done.

