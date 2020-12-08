Enhance Your Indoor Air Quality: Introducing the Honeywell HEPA InSight™ Series Air Purifiers

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), announced today the launch of its new HEPA InSight™ Series air purifiers under the Honeywell licensed brand. Honeywell is the No. 1 doctor-recommended1 brand of air purifiers, and its latest introduction combines powerful HEPA filtration with a cutting-edge design that displays important information from a distance, allowing you to monitor air quality and cleaning levels from across the room. The new HEPA InSight™ Series offers three different consoles for a variety of room sizes, including the HPA5300B, which offers the highest CADR/square footage of the series covering extra-large room sizes up to 500 square feet, the HPA5200B for large room sizes up to 350 square feet, and the HPA5100B, meant for medium room sizes of up to 175 square feet.

"As the cooler months are approaching, more people are spending more time at home, so it's critical to understand how an air purifier can help to reduce the risk of some indoor health concerns, including allergens, dust, pet dander and smoke, as well as certain viruses2 and bacteria," said environmental scientist Dr. Ted Myatt of Environmental Health & Engineering. "While the airborne enemies of a healthy home are not often invisible, the new InSight™ Series Display gives you the ability to know the air quality in your room, and the Auto Mode adjusts automatically to optimal filtration so you can set and forget."

Together with the launch of the air purifiers comes the launch of the Honeywell Specialty Filters for use in the InSight™ Series, which provide customized filtration. The new odor filters are formulated to tackle three of the most common household odor problems—pet, kitchen and smoke—and can remove these tough odors 3.5 to 5 times faster.3 The fourth filter is for home renovations and can reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and fumes from renovation or home improvements by up to 97 percent. These specialty filters are each sold separately and are optional for those consumers seeking personalized filtration.

The new Honeywell HEPA InSight™ Series air purifiers are Energy Star Certified and offer more performance, square footage coverage and features,4 filtering and circulating the air up to five times an hour (120 air changes per day!5). Feature highlights from the HPA5300B, HPA5200B, and HPA5100B models include:

Clear Panel Display Technology

The new InSight™ Display At-a-Glance clear panel provides key information such as device settings from a distance. In the HPA5200B and HPA5300B models, the clear panel also provides air quality information, which is visible from across the room.

A VOC sensor continuously monitors and provides real-time feedback on indoor air quality through an easy-to-read, color-coded Air Quality Indicator located on the InSight™ Display panel: Green indicates good air quality



Yellow indicates moderate air quality



Red indicates poor air quality



The Honeywell InSight™ Series HEPA air purifiers use certified HEPA filters to effectively capture up to 99.97 percent of harmful microscopic allergens as small as 0.3 microns 6 from the air that passes through the filters. These include pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mite debris, smoke particles and more. These air purifiers also help reduce 99.9 percent of certain airborne viruses, bacteria and mold spores. 7 In addition, the carbon activated pre-filter helps trap larger particles and helps reduce odors and VOCs.



Four Specialty Odor Filters enhance performance and offer personalized filtration to address the most common household odor problems, with the option to choose between Pet Odor , Kitchen Odor, Smoke Odor and Home Renovation . Each specialty filter was designed and engineered with the right balance of activated carbon, zeolite and potassium permanganate compounds to achieve a maximum level of odor/VOC reduction (3.5 to 5 times faster.) These are compatible with all new InSight™ Series consoles: HPA5100B , HPA5200B and HPA5300B and are each sold separately.



Honeywell will soon introduce a new Augmented Reality (AR) experience for the HPA5300B console. This will allow consumers to see the product in action, whether they are shopping in-store or at home and help them visualize how the console will look in their home. In addition, they will also be able to see how the product works.



Customers will be able to scan a QR code on the product package in-store or online with a mobile camera. Then they will be taken to a screen where they can select either an interactive Augmented Reality experience or view a product demonstration video. The interactive Augmented Reality experience will allow them to see the product in their homes and understand how the new InSight™ Display At-a-Glance panel works, along with a simulation of the various particles that can be detected in the air, making the invisible visible.

"Honeywell has been a trusted pioneer in air cleaning innovation for over 25 years, which is why Honeywell air purifiers are the top choice among doctors,"[8] said Christophe Coudray, president, Health & Home, at Helen of Troy. "With the launch of the HEPA InSight™ Series, we have combined innovations in technology with our best-in-class filtration systems to create a powerful air purifier that meets the increasing demand from consumers as they are spending more time at home. We know consumers today are also looking for more personalization, so we're excited to be able to offer our new Specialty Filters to help address tough household odors and reduce VOCs from home renovations."

The Honeywell HEPA InSight™ Series air purifiers are available in-store and online at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Best Buy, Menards and Kohls. The new HPA5100B model has an MSRP of $159.99, the HPA5200B model has an MSRP of $229.99, and the HPA5300B model has an MSRP of $289.99. The new Honeywell Specialty Filters have an MSRP ranging from $24.99 to $29.99 and are available online at major retailers and in-store at Menards.

For more information on the benefits of air purification and Honeywell's air purifier offerings, please visit HoneywellPluggedIn.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited:

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

1 Based on March 2018 Cascade Survey research.

2 Virus reduction claims based on third-party testing at 0.5 to 2 hours of highest setting use. Honeywell air purifiers are not tested for harmful viruses, and Helen of Troy makes no claims about their ability to reduce COVID-19 or any disease-causing viruses.

3 Claims based on use of filters versus natural decay when using no air purifier.

4 Compared with the current Honeywell HEPA range.

5 Based on AHAM smoke CADR rating in recommended room size.

6 From the air that passes through the filter.

7 Based on independent testing. Honeywell air purifiers are not tested for harmful viruses, and Helen of Troy makes no claims about their ability to reduce COVID-19 or any disease-causing viruses.

8 Based on March 2018 Cascade Survey Research results reporting 48 out of 70 (69 percent) of surveyed allergists who recommend a brand of portable air purifiers to their patients recommend Honeywell air purifiers as their first choice.

