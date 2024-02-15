Enhance Your Sample Analysis with FRITSCH's New Mini Cutting Mill, Featured at Pittcon 2024

News provided by

FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

PITTSBORO, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FRITSCH proudly presents its latest innovation, the PULVERISETTE 29 Mini Cutting Mill. The new PULVERISETTE 29 is the go-to solution for affordable, high-quality sample processing with homogeneous analytical fineness. This product sets a benchmark in reproducible sample preparation, crucial for analyzing moisture, raw fiber, ash, minerals, and more.

Continue Reading

This compact mill is perfect for small volumes of various materials, including biomass, grains, food pellets, seeds, and select plastics. It handles medium-hard, soft, brittle, tough, fibrous, tough-elastic, and temperature-sensitive materials efficiently. The PULVERISETTE 29 ensures integrity in moisture-sensitive samples, crucial for feed and raw material analysis.

With adjustable sieve inserts ranging from 0.25 to 6 mm, the mill offers unparalleled flexibility. The adjustable speed from 500-6000 rpm allows for optimal cutting speed, tailoring the final fineness to your specific needs. The PULVERISETTE 29 can perform up to 48,000 cutting processes per minute with its hardened stainless steel tools, minimizing heat creation. The reversible rotor doubles the lifespan of the cutting tool, and its smooth interior design ensures easy cleaning.

Ideal for use in fields like agriculture, analytical chemistry, botany, ICP-MS, fertilizer, NIR, pharmaceuticals, plant pathology, plastics, soil science, and foodstuffs, the PULVERISETTE 29 is a versatile addition to any laboratory.

Visit FRITSCH at the San Diego Convention Center, Feb 24-28, 2024, at Booth 2524, to see the PULVERISETTE 29 in action. 

Learn more about FRITSCH's milling and sizing solutions at FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, Inc.

For further information, contact:
FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, Inc.
57 Grant Drive Suite G
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Phone: 919-229-0599
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.