Enhance Your Sample Analysis with FRITSCH's New Mini Cutting Mill, Featured at Pittcon 2024

PITTSBORO, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FRITSCH proudly presents its latest innovation, the PULVERISETTE 29 Mini Cutting Mill. The new PULVERISETTE 29 is the go-to solution for affordable, high-quality sample processing with homogeneous analytical fineness. This product sets a benchmark in reproducible sample preparation, crucial for analyzing moisture, raw fiber, ash, minerals, and more.

This compact mill is perfect for small volumes of various materials, including biomass, grains, food pellets, seeds, and select plastics. It handles medium-hard, soft, brittle, tough, fibrous, tough-elastic, and temperature-sensitive materials efficiently. The PULVERISETTE 29 ensures integrity in moisture-sensitive samples, crucial for feed and raw material analysis.

Discover the PULVERISETTE 29 Mini Cutting Mill by FRITSCH - the ultimate tool for precise sample preparation. Post this

With adjustable sieve inserts ranging from 0.25 to 6 mm, the mill offers unparalleled flexibility. The adjustable speed from 500-6000 rpm allows for optimal cutting speed, tailoring the final fineness to your specific needs. The PULVERISETTE 29 can perform up to 48,000 cutting processes per minute with its hardened stainless steel tools, minimizing heat creation. The reversible rotor doubles the lifespan of the cutting tool, and its smooth interior design ensures easy cleaning.

Ideal for use in fields like agriculture, analytical chemistry, botany, ICP-MS, fertilizer, NIR, pharmaceuticals, plant pathology, plastics, soil science, and foodstuffs, the PULVERISETTE 29 is a versatile addition to any laboratory.

Visit FRITSCH at the San Diego Convention Center, Feb 24-28, 2024, at Booth 2524, to see the PULVERISETTE 29 in action.

Learn more about FRITSCH's milling and sizing solutions at FRITSCH Milling & Sizing, Inc.

