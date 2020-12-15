Enhanced ADASKY VIPER Thermal Camera Named CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree

YOKNE'AM, Israel, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADASKY, maker of the VIPER, an advanced thermal sensing camera, today earned recognition as a CES 2021 Innovation Award honoree for its cutting-edge technology helping to make vehicles and roadways safer.

The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. ADASKY, based in Israel, is a mature and robust startup company, responsible for developing the VIPER thermal sensing camera. VIPER was named a CES Innovation Award honoree in the "In-Vehicle Entertainment and Safety" category.

The latest generation of the VIPER thermal sensor has been upgraded with "Time-To-Collision" (TTC) software, enabling Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Forward Collision Warning (FCW) capabilities through its thermal vision technology. To boost performance, ADASKY enhanced VIPER's detection capabilities to improve accuracy and image quality.



The previous generation of the VIPER was a 2020 CES Innovation Award honoree.

About ADASKY

ADASKY was established in Israel, January 2016, and led by former IDF Air Force high-ranking officers and automotive tech veterans with a mission to make mobility safer by way of advanced thermal sensing technologies in order to save lives.

