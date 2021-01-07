Enhanced Botanicals Announces Launch of PURAURA Naturals Brand

HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced Botanicals, the consumer brand division of Green Rock Hemp Holdings, is proud to announce the launch of its first in-house brand, PURAURA Naturals. PURAURA Naturals offers all-natural products made from CBD that is cultivated with care on its family-owned farm in Green River, Utah. PURAURA products will be offered in the United States and China.

PURAURA Naturals products, which are offered in tinctures, gummies, topicals, and capsule forms, are crafted by combining a simple respect for nature and the most updated technology available. "Our team has worked tirelessly developing a brand of consistently pure hemp products for those seeking natural health and wellness solutions for an active lifestyle," stated Green Rock Co-founder and Vice President Edward Roche. "This launch is the culmination of a dream to offer authentic and trustworthy products to CBD users."

Studies have shown that almost half the CBD products on the shelf today don't contain the amount of CBD they claim. Enhanced Botanicals brings integrity and professionalism to this consumer goods segment.

"The launch of PURAURA Naturals is the capstone to the Green Rock family of companies and completes our vertical offering," stated Joseph Cachey, Chief Executive Officer, Green Rock Hemp Holdings. "Our companies provide farmers, consumer goods producers, and now, end customers with the highest quality, most dependable products and solutions in the industry. We are excited about introducing additional, high-quality brands in the coming year."

Enhanced Botanicals is the consumer brand division of Green Rock Hemp Holdings, a vertically integrated solutions provider to the industrial hemp community. Enhanced Botanicals provides the highest quality cannabinoid products for consumer health and beauty applications and creates branded products integrating top-tier production and distribution methods.

For more information on Enhanced Botanicals, Green Rock Hemp Holdings, or PURAURA Naturals, please visit: greenrockhempholdings.com and puraura-naturals.com or call (435) 673-4125.

