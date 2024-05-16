Enhanced Capital Announces Release of 2023 Community Impact Report

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced Capital, a leading impact investment firm founded in 1999, released its 2023 Community Impact Report.

The report highlights Enhanced Capital's progress in creating stronger and more sustainable communities through its investment focus areas: Climate Finance, Impact Real Estate, and Small Business Lending.

"In our 2023 Community Impact Report, we are proud to highlight the meaningful impact of transforming local economies for the benefit of investors and community stakeholders," said Michael Korengold, President and CEO of Enhanced Capital. "The report showcases our efforts to provide financing solutions for projects and businesses that lack access to traditional sources of capital."

Notable Highlights:

Committed over $3.7 billion in impact assets to projects and businesses since inception through Enhanced Capital's three investment strategies.

through Enhanced Capital's three investment strategies. Supported over 3,600 jobs in 2023 and over 53,000 jobs since inception , contributing to economic growth and generating positive impacts that resonate throughout communities.

, contributing to economic growth and generating positive impacts that resonate throughout communities. Installed 242 megawatts of clean energy capacity in 2023 through Climate Finance investments and offset approximately 1.8 million metric tons of carbon emissions over the lifespan of these projects.

through Climate Finance investments and offset approximately 1.8 million metric tons of carbon emissions over the lifespan of these projects. Closed 84% of investments with borrowers or developers in low-income, rural, or underserved communities in 2023, bridging capital gaps and improving resources for high-impact businesses and projects.

Enhanced Capital's 2023 Community Impact Report provides a comprehensive look at its investments and achievements over the past year. It emphasizes the Firm's role in advancing impactful economic development, job creation, and sustainable practices across communities where the Firm invests.

To read the Enhanced Capital 2023 Community Impact Report and learn more about the Firm's ongoing impact, visit the Enhanced Capital website.

About Enhanced Capital

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC is a leading impact investment firm with over 24 years of experience investing in Climate Finance, Impact Real Estate, and Small Business Lending.

From inception in 1999 through December 31st, 2023, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, Enhanced Capital has raised a total of $5.8 billion. Of the total assets under management, impact assets represent $3.7 billion invested in over 900 projects and businesses throughout 40 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico and does not include investments made by non-impact affiliates.

For more information on Enhanced Capital, please visit www.enhancedcapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC, and its affiliates, is an Equal Opportunity Provider. Information presented is for discussion purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, investment product, or investment advisory services. This is not an offering or the solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in a fund.

