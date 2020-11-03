Enhanced Care and Luxury Emphasized at the new Chelsea at Greenburgh Assisted Living Residence in Westchester County

"This building has surpassed our expectations," said Roger Bernier, President and Chief Operating Officer of Chelsea Senior Living. "Our team has spent the last two years forging partnerships with the Westchester senior community, first responders and care givers. We are happy to take our place here and look forward to providing an outstanding experience for our residents."

"With robust safety protocols in place, we are able to provide a safe experience for visitors to help ensure the health of our residents and staff," said Diane Mandracchia, Executive Director of the Chelsea. "We are providing safe, in-person tours with social distancing and other precautions. The health and safety of our residents and staff will be our Number One priority going forward."

In addition to modern amenities like a bistro, club room, art studio, salon, sports lounge, theater, fitness/rehab room and a separate dining room and program room for Memory Care residents, The Chelsea at Greenburgh will offer specialized services for residents with Enhanced Care needs. These services include, but are not limited to, assistance with injectable medications, complex diabetes management, assistance with walking and stairs, chronic urinary or bowel incontinence and admission to a hospice program. All care is supervised by a registered nurse who is on call 24/7.

"Making these enhanced care services available allows our residents to age in place in a homelike setting without frequent trips to hospitals and doctors," said Ms. Mandracchia. "There's a need for these services in assisted living and we are happy to provide them."

Chelsea Senior Living operates 21 senior living communities in New York and New Jersey. The Chelsea brand has been associated with superior senior housing and care for 30 years. More information can be found at chelseaseniorlving.com or 1-877-CHELSEA.

