Enhanced Community Development Awarded $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocation from U.S. Treasury Department

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced Community Development, LLC, a subsidiary of Enhanced Capital Group, LLC, announced that it was awarded a $65 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation from the U.S. Treasury Department's CDFI Fund. The award is part of Treasury's $10 billion in NMTC allocations to 142 Community Development Entities (CDEs) covering the combined 2024–2025 rounds. With this award, Enhanced Community Development's cumulative federal NMTC allocation since 2006 totals $560 million across eleven awards.

Created in 2000, the NMTC Program is designed to attract private investment to economically distressed communities through a federal tax credit. Treasury paired recent awards with updates to keep the program focused on community revitalization and strong compliance standards.

"We're honored to receive this $65 million allocation," said Richard Montgomery, Managing Partner at Enhanced Capital. "The NMTC Program remains a practical way to bring private capital to projects that expand essential services, create and retain jobs, and revitalize local economies. This allocation expands our capacity to finance projects in both urban and rural communities nationwide."

Historically, the NMTC Program has generated approximately $8 of private investment for every $1 of federal credit and has awarded $81 billion in tax credits.¹ Through FY 2023, the program supported the creation or retention of over 888,200 jobs and over 268 million square feet of commercial real estate.²

"This allocation positions Enhanced Community Development to continue financing high-impact projects in both metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas," said Catherine Blume, Director at Enhanced Capital. "We will remain focused on projects that expand access to services, create and retain quality jobs, and foster long-term economic resilience."

To date, Enhanced Community Development has deployed over $830 million in federal and state NMTC investments across over 140 projects nationwide, including manufacturing facilities, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and community centers.

About Enhanced Community Development

Enhanced Community Development ("ECD"), a subsidiary of Enhanced Capital, is a federally designated Community Development Entity focused on the financing needs of businesses and developments located in or serving low-income communities. ECD proudly participates in the federal New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) Program and a variety of state NMTC Programs. ECD is an Equal Opportunity Provider. Since 2006, ECD has deployed $830 million in federal and state NMTC allocation to job-creating businesses and organizations in economically distressed communities.

About Enhanced Capital

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC is a private credit investment manager founded in 1999 focused on Project Finance and Small Business Lending.

From inception through September 30th, 2025, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, Enhanced Capital has raised a total of $6.7 billion. Enhanced Capital's investments support over 1,000 projects and businesses across 40 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico.

Enhanced Capital is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit www.enhancedcapital.com or www.p10alts.com.

