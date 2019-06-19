Enhanced connectivity and increased control performance on TI’s new C2000™ microcontrollers enable system-level flexibility.

Systems with communication interfaces often require an external application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) or dedicated host control microprocessor, which limits the flexibility of the design architecture, adds complexity and takes up space on the board. The new C2000 F2838x MCUs do not require an external ASIC, therefore reducing overall solution size and bill of materials.

By integrating three industrial communication protocols, the F2838x MCUs give designers the ability to tailor one MCU to the unique needs of each system. A key component in achieving this is a new connectivity manager, an Arm® Cortex®-M4-based subsystem, which offloads processing-intensive communications and optimizes connectivity. In addition to these capabilities, C2000 F2838x MCUs offer enhanced real-time control performance and higher flexibility than previous C2000 series MCUs. For more information about F2838x MCUs, see www.ti.com/product/F2838x-pr.

Key features and benefits of the C2000 F2838x series

Integrates EtherCAT, Ethernet and CAN FD : For electrically isolated architectures, the new MCUs use a fast serial interface with eight receiving channels to facilitate chip-to-chip communication at up to 200 Mbps using minimal pins. Designers can build on this high level of integration in CAN FD designs and quickly increase the number of available CAN FD ports by pairing the F2838x with a TI system basis chip (SBC), such as the TCAN4550 SBC with integrated CAN FD controller and transceiver.

Package, availability and pricing

Pre-production samples of the C2000 TMS320F28388D are now available through the TI store in a 337 ball-grid-array package. Pricing starts at US$14.00 in 1,000-unit quantities. Developers can get started with the C2000 TMDSCNCD28388D development kit, available through the TI store for $249. Software development kits for motor control and digital power will be released by the end of June.

Learn more about C2000 F2838x technology and products

