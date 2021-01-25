Enhanced Connectors from Amphenol Provide a Path for Stray Voltage to Ground

SIDNEY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, has enhanced its Pre-Earth First Mate Last Break (FMLB) connectors. These connectors provide a path for any stray voltage to be shifted to a safe ground in an effort to avoid harming both the operator and voltage-sensitive equipment.

Technical Specifications

IP67 protection

Conformity with European safety standards of DIN VDE 0627

Operating temperature range from -55˚C to 125˚C

Can withstand up to 100 mating cycles

Current rating is 5A to 80A

Voltage ratings of 110, 150, 200, 250, 400 and 500 VAC

Meets the IEC/EN 61984 standard

Meets safety requirements

The Pre-Earth FMLB connectors are designed to meet the safety requirements for applications where a protective circuit from the ground to the shell is needed. These connectors feature a first mate, last break capability where the grounding pin engages prior to the engagement of the remaining pins, making any mating cycle electrically safe. Additional attributes include a receptacle with IP67 protection when unmated and plug when in the mated condition for superior moisture sealing and waterproofing; conformity with European safety standards of DIN VDE 0627; SAE AS50151 dimensions and performance; as well as being intermateable with MS 5015 and 97 series styles. This connector also meets the IEC/EN 61984 standard.

Versatile connectors

Ideal for use in factory automation, process and control testing, medical equipment, measurement equipment, industrial equipment and semiconductor applications equipment, as well as in servo motors, robots and machine tools. These connectors offer hard dielectric insert for better pin alignment and an enhanced mechanical strength compared to the MIL-5015 connector.

The Pre-Earth FMLB connectors offer different shell sizes, including 3102A box mount and 3106A straight plug. They have an operating temperature range from -55˚C to 125˚C and can withstand up to 100 mating cycles. They offer contact sizes from 4 to 20, with silver and gold plating available. The connectors feature either soldering or optional crimp terminations. Their current rating is 5A to 80A and voltage ratings of 110, 150, 200, 250, 400 and 500 VAC. The connectors standard plating is black zinc alloy. Green zinc and other playing types are optional.

