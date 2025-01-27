Enhanced Healthcare Access - Book Same Day Appointments at Fulshear Family Medicine with Dr. Adeel Qureshi

Fulshear Family Medicine Opens New Sugar Land Location and Welcomes Dr. Adeel Qureshi

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulshear Family Medicine is excited to announce the opening of their new Sugar Land location at 4780 Sweetwater Blvd, #100, Sugar Land, TX 77479. This expansion is made even more special with the inclusion of Board-Certified physician Dr. Adeel Qureshi.

Dr. Adeel Qureshi

As part of their growth, Fulshear Family Medicine is pleased to introduce Dr. Adeel Qureshi, a new primary care physician, to the community. Dr. Qureshi brings extensive experience and a commitment to patient-centered care that aligns perfectly with the practice's values. "I love working with dynamic physicians who I learn from every day, and I love the family practice environment, seeing patients of all ages including multiple members of the same family," said Dr. Adeel Qureshi. His addition to the team will ensure Fulshear Family Medicine continues to deliver the highest standard of healthcare to patients.

"We have set aside appointment slots for acute care – for those needing same or next-day care," said Dr. Anisha Waxali, Medical Director of Fulshear Family Medicine. "The last thing patients want to do is wait. When patients seek healthcare, they are vulnerable and sometimes frightened, so we have a duty to help them immediately."

Fulshear Family Medicine prides themselves on the ability to offer same-day appointments to the community of Sugar Land. Patients can expect a full range of services, including routine wellness exams, chronic disease management, preventative care, and urgent care. Fulshear Family Medicine accepts most insurance plans, making it easier than ever for patients to access high-quality healthcare.

To book an appointment with Dr. Qureshi or any of their dedicated providers, please call (281)-491-0094 or visit their website. Fulshear Family Medicine looks forward to serving the families of Sugar Land and surrounding areas with compassionate and personalized medical care. Fulshear Family Medicine is dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare and prioritizing the well-being of the Sugar Land community.

About Fulshear Family Medicine

Treating patients in Fulshear, Texas for over a decade, Fulshear Family Medicine has expanded with a new location in Sugar Land, Texas. The board-certified doctors stay up-to-date with the latest technology and medical tools to ensure every patient receives the highest quality care according to best medical practices.

Media Contact:

Zachary Waxali

(832) 566-2520

[email protected]

SOURCE Fulshear Family Medicine