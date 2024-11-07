Enhanced Lending for Auto Dealers through ProGuard and OTTOMOTO® Partnership

Next-Generation Auto Finance Platform ensures speed, accuracy, and compliance

AVOCA, Pa., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGuard Warranty announced today that they have formed a professional alliance with OTTOMOTO® to bring their lending aggregation and Business Continuity Platform to ProGuard's base of independent and franchise dealers across the United States. With tight credit markets and interest rates negatively affecting sales, this modernized software enterprise improves access and efficiency to close more deals.

"The traditional lending process is outdated and painful for both the dealer and the consumer. Dealers want to offer a broad spectrum of lenders to match their customer base, but don't have the resources to find suitable institutions. They often shot gun credit applications to every lender, many of which are denied outright. This puts them at a competitive disadvantage to the lot down the street that can offer a better rate and payment terms," said Dominic Limongelli, President of ProGuard Warranty. "We are always seeking alliances with companies that can help our dealer partners succeed. OTTOMOTO® streamlines every part of retail financing — from credit applications through funding. Through their unique lender verification tool, they guide dealers to the most appropriate lenders for each customer, enhancing the probability of credit approval to close more deals."

Through the OTTOMOTO® platform, dealers of all sizes have access to an array of lenders across the entire credit spectrum. A comprehensive suite of tools helps dealers enhance security, ensure compliance, and improve efficiency. F&I products, including ProGuard protection plans, can be added into financing with one click to further increase revenue. The customer experience is enhanced as well, allowing buyers to complete their credit application or get prequalified anywhere by simply scanning a QR code. Real-time text notifications alert them to any additional requirements needed for approval, improving funding turnaround time and customer satisfaction.

OTTOMOTO® is also a valuable compliance tool, eliminating data entry and legibility errors that can lead to FTC Safeguards Rule violations and fines. "At a time when privacy is a top concern, dealers are still collecting paper documents with personal information on it," stated Limongelli. "One fine can put a dealer out of business but with OTTOMOTO® all aspects of financing are done online. It's an effortless way to stay compliant without increasing staff."

"ProGuard has an excellent reputation for transparency and recognized the value we could bring to their dealers," said Paul Nicholas, CEO of OTTOMOTO®. "Their timing was excellent as we have enhanced our offering to include the Digital Deal Jacket which further enhances security and compliance. By integrating automated compliance checks and advanced fraud detection we have significantly increased our ability to prevent fraud and protect our clients." Added Limongelli, "Further enriching the customer experience is our top priority and this robust desking tool does so by raising the bar on efficiency."

About ProGuard Warranty

ProGuard is a third-generation, family-owned business that has been serving the automotive industry for over seventy years. Their many years in the industry has led to a unique expertise in knowing the products and coverage needed to protect dealers and their customers. An expansive menu of new and pre-owned vehicle protection plans is available through their nationwide network of dealer partners. The product offering also includes a unique product for Farm and Ranch Trucks, another designed specifically for commercial vehicles, a standalone OEM technology package and Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) waivers. Dealers appreciate the company's tradition of flexibility, transparency, and accessibility, and knowing their customers are protected from the high cost of repairs.

About OTTOMOTO®

OTTOMOTO® is at the forefront of transforming the lending landscape. By pioneering a digital-lender-first approach, OTTOMOTO® streamlines lending into a fast, secure, and fully compliant digital process that benefits dealers, consumers, and financial institutions alike. Addressing longstanding inefficiencies in traditional lending practices, OTTOMOTO® capitalizes on industry demand for a more efficient and transparent approach to financing. Leveraging strategic partnerships and deep expertise in finance, OTTOMOTO® is positioned as a trailblazer in lending technology. For more information, visit ottomoto.net.

