Enhanced My Health Pays Member Rewards Program Helps Ambetter from Coordinated Care Members Take Charge of Their Health

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers who enroll or renew their coverage in 2020 with Ambetter from Coordinated Care Corporation will have access to an enhanced member rewards program. My Health Pays® is a year-round rewards program to motivate members to complete simple healthy activities, allowing them to earn up to $500 in rewards.

Through the My Health Pays program, Ambetter from Coordinated Care members can receive reward points when using their health insurance for activities such as scheduling a wellness exam with their primary care physician or receiving the flu vaccine. New this year, the enhanced My Health Pays program helps members set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help members stay on track. It also serves as an educational program by providing resources and videos that help members identify and practice healthy lifestyles.

"At Coordinated Care, we recognize that health and wellness is a journey. We are dedicated to providing guidance and motivation to help our members achieve their own healthy lifestyle," said Beth Johnson, president and CEO, Coordinated Care. "Through our enhanced My Health Pays program, we're committed to our members' health journey by working with them every step of the way to eat right, be more active, and make healthy decisions."

As Ambetter from Coordinated Care members earn rewards points, they can use those points to shop for items in the My Health Pays Rewards Online Store, or convert them into dollars to spend on healthcare-related expenses or other items such as:

Monthly premium payments

Doctor copays

Deductibles

Coinsurance

Monthly bills (utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent, or childcare)

The open enrollment period for the Washington Heath Benefit Exchange runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Coordinated Care or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.coordinatedcarehealth.com/.

About Coordinated Care

Coordinated Care is a locally accountable, innovative and solution-based health plan headquartered in Tacoma, Wash. Launched in 2012, Coordinated Care serves over 250,000 members enrolled in Washington Apple Health (Medicaid), Ambetter (Health Benefit Exchange) and all of the state's population in foster care and adoptive services. Focused on whole health, Coordinated Care treats the whole person by breaking down barriers to accessing care, walking members through their benefits and connecting them to what they need by building and executing a System of Care framework. To learn more, visit CoordinatedCareHealth.com.

