Enhanced My Health Pays Member Rewards Program Helps Ambetter from Magnolia Health Members Take Charge of Their Health

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers that enroll or renew their coverage in 2020 with Ambetter from Magnolia Health will have access to an enhanced member rewards program. My Health Pays® is a year-round rewards program that motivates members to complete simple healthy activities, allowing them to earn up to $500 in rewards.

Through the My Health Pays program, Ambetter from Magnolia Health members can receive reward points when using their health insurance for activities such as scheduling a wellness exam with their primary care physician or receiving the flu vaccine. New this year, the enhanced My Health Pays program helps members set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help members stay on track. It also serves as an educational program by providing resources and videos that help members identify and practice healthy lifestyles.

"At Magnolia Health, we recognize that health and wellness is a journey. We are committed to providing guidance and motivation to help our members achieve their own healthy lifestyle," said Aaron Sisk, president and CEO, Magnolia Health. "Through our enhanced My Health Pays program, we're dedicated to our members' health journey by working with them every step of the way to eat right, be more active, and make healthy decisions."

As Ambetter from Magnolia Health members earn rewards points, they can use those points to shop for items in the My Health Pays Rewards Online Store, or convert them into dollars to spend on healthcare-related expenses or other items such as:

Monthly premium payments

Doctor copays

Deductibles

Coinsurance

Monthly bills (utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent, or childcare)

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from Magnolia Health or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.magnoliahealthplan.com/.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid, CHIP and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

SOURCE Magnolia Health

Related Links

https://ambetter.magnoliahealthplan.com

