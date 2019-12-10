Enhanced My Health Pays Member Rewards Program Helps Ambetter from MHS Members Take Charge of Their Health

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers that enroll or renew their coverage in 2020 with Ambetter from MHS will have access to an enhanced member rewards program. My Health Pays® is a year-round rewards program that motivates members to complete simple healthy activities, allowing them to earn up to $500 in rewards.

Through the My Health Pays program, Ambetter from MHS members can receive reward points when using their health insurance for activities such as scheduling a wellness exam with their primary care physician or receiving the flu vaccine. New this year, the enhanced My Health Pays program helps members set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help members stay on track. It also serves as an educational program by providing resources and videos that help members identify and practice healthy lifestyles.

"At MHS, we recognize that health and wellness is a journey. We are committed to providing guidance and motivation to help our members achieve their own healthy lifestyle," said Kevin O'Toole, president and CEO, MHS. "Through our enhanced My Health Pays program, we're dedicated to our members' health journey by working with them every step of the way to eat right, be more active, and make healthy decisions."

As Ambetter from MHS members earn rewards points, they can use those points to shop for items in the My Health Pays Rewards Online Store, or convert them into dollars to spend on healthcare-related expenses or other items such as:

Monthly premium payments

Doctor copays

Deductibles

Coinsurance

Monthly bills (utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent, or childcare)

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from MHS or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.mhsindiana.com/.

About MHS

Managed Health Services (MHS) is a managed care entity that has been proudly serving the state of Indiana for more than twenty-five years through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs and the Healthy Indiana (HIP) Medicaid alternative program. MHS also offers Ambetter from MHS in the Indiana health insurance marketplace, and Allwell from MHS, a Medicare Advantage plan. All of our plans include quality, comprehensive coverage with a provider network you can trust. Visit mhsindiana.com to learn more. MHS is a wholly-owned subsidy of Centene Corporation®, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services.

SOURCE MHS

Related Links

https://ambetter.mhsindiana.com

