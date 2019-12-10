Enhanced My Health Pays Member Rewards Program Helps Ambetter from NH Healthy Families Members Take Charge of Their Health

BEDFORD, N.H, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers that enroll or renew their coverage in 2020 with Ambetter from NH Healthy Families will have access to an enhanced member rewards program. My Health Pays® is a year-round rewards program that motivates members to complete simple healthy activities, allowing them to earn up to $500 in rewards.

Through the My Health Pays program, Ambetter from NH Healthy Families members can receive reward points when using their health insurance for activities such as scheduling a wellness exam with their primary care physician or receiving the flu vaccine. New this year, the enhanced My Health Pays program helps members set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help members stay on track. It also serves as an educational program by providing resources and videos that help members identify and practice healthy lifestyles.

"At NH Healthy Families, we recognize that health and wellness is a journey. We are committed to providing guidance and motivation to help our members achieve their own healthy lifestyle," said Samuel DiCapua, MS, DO, CPE chief medical director, NH Healthy Families. "Through our enhanced My Health Pays program, we're dedicated to our members' health journey by working with them every step of the way to eat right, be more active, and make healthy decisions."

As Ambetter from NH Healthy Families members earn rewards points, they can use those points to shop for items in the My Health Pays Rewards Online Store, or convert them into dollars to spend on healthcare-related expenses or other items such as:

Monthly premium payments

Doctor copays

Deductibles

Coinsurance

Monthly bills (utilities, telecommunications, transportation, education, rent, or childcare)

The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2019. To enroll in Ambetter from NH Healthy Families or learn more about its health insurance offerings, please visit https://ambetter.nhhealthyfamilies.com/.

About NH Healthy Families

NH Healthy Families™ is a leading Health Plan serving the needs of New Hampshire residents through the state Medicaid program and Ambetter™ marketplace exchange product. NH Healthy Families is the highest rated NH Medicaid Health Plan according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), for NCQA's Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020: Medicaid. Our locally based employees and fully integrated Medical, Behavioral and Wellness programs provide innovative health solutions to every region of the state with the express purpose of transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. NH Healthy Families is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. Information is available at www.NHHealthyFamilies.com.

