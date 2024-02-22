Enhanced Power Line to Benefit Nearly 4,000 JCP&L Customers

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

22 Feb, 2024, 14:31 ET

New poles, wires and electrical equipment to be installed in Monmouth County

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has begun upgrading 3.5 miles of a high-voltage power line in Monmouth County to help prevent or minimize the impact of service disruptions for 3,950 customers. The work is part of a series of projects to improve the reliability of the transmission system benefiting more than 150,000 customers in the region.

The 34.5-kilovolt power line runs northeast from JCP&L's Atlantic Substation in Colts Neck Township and into Tinton Falls Borough. As part of the $11 million project, JCP&L will replace the existing wires, hardware and structures that have been in place since the 1970s with new poles, wires and equipment designed to better withstand severe weather elements.

The new wires can carry more electrical load and will be able to accommodate greater customer demand for electricity. They will also be able to carry increased power flow in the event of unplanned service interruptions on other lines in the area, helping to enhance reliability and minimize power outages. The majority of the new structures will be wood poles. The work is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Jim Fakult, President of JCP&L: "This important project will help reduce the risk of outages and ensure that our transmission system keeps pace with the growing demand for safe, reliable power by our customers in central Jersey."

The upgrade is the fifth in a series of projects designed to enhance reliability for JCP&L customers in central New Jersey. Overall, JCP&L is investing $223 million to upgrade more than 60 miles of transmission lines in the county.

The project is part of Energize365, a multi-year grid evolution program focused on transmission and distribution investments that will deliver the power FirstEnergy's customers depend on today while also meeting the challenges of tomorrow. With planned investments of $26 billion between 2024 and 2028, FirstEnergy will forge a smarter, more secure grid that will meet and exceed reliability targets and accommodate electric vehicles, the electrification of homes and businesses, and clean energy sources.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

