ENHANCED RECOVERY Omega-3 Sports Drink Now Available on Amazon

"We're excited about this new distribution opportunity," says ENHANCED RECOVERY CEO Harry Drnec. "Amazon is a household name, an internationally known and trusted consumer platform."

"This partnership allows us to quickly and seamlessly deliver product directly to customers across the U.S. and the U.K.," adds Drnec. "With 103 million Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and 15 million in the U.K., we can reach an immense market while avoiding the cost markup inherent in a traditional retail distribution model."

Scientifically formulated to give elite athletes more rapid and complete muscle recovery following intense workouts or competition, ENHANCED RECOVERY features a unique combination of straightforward ingredients: 1600mg of stabilized omega-3s (820mg DHA, 550mg EPA, 230mg ALA) and a matrix of 20 grams of high-quality proteins (16g Whey and 4g Collagen with 2g Leucine and 0.5g Carnitine). It also contains nutrient-absorption-stimulating carbohydrates, vitamins D and E, and natural antioxidants in a great-tasting fruit juice beverage.

Intense training or competition naturally causes micro-tears and other damage to muscle cells. The patent-pending combination of ingredients in ENHANCED RECOVERY deliver the nine essential amino acids that activate and maintain muscle protein synthesis, the physical process responsible for repairing and building new muscle.

For more information about ENHANCED RECOVERY Omega-3 Sports Drink, visit www.ERsportsdrink.com.

About ENHANCED RECOVERY Omega-3 Sports Drink

ENHANCED RECOVERY Omega-3 Sports Drink supports rapid and complete muscle recovery following intense workouts or competition. Invented by food and nutrition scientist Janne Sande Mathisen and marketed by beverage industry innovators Phil Marineau and Harry Drnec, this unique, patent-pending combination of straightforward ingredients features omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality protein, nutrient-absorption-stimulating carbohydrates, vitamins D and E, and natural antioxidants in a great-tasting fruit juice beverage.

