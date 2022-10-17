Enhanced Water Market is expected to display a steady growth of 10% due to the rising importance of hydration drinks among consumers | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Enhanced Water Market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Water Type (Alkaline Water, Nutrient Water, Electrolyte Water, Oxygenated Water); Distribution Channel (Online, Offline); End-users (Residential, Commercial End-Users); Region/Country.

The enhanced water market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the enhanced water market. The enhanced water market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the enhanced water market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Enhanced water is primarily packaged water that is purified and free from contamination. Available in plastic and glass water bottles, enhanced water is one of the convenient ways that can be used for drinking, household as well as commercial purposes. Moreover, growth in the travel industry coupled with the ever-expanding food service sector has tremendously influenced the market growth. For instance, In March 2021, Nestlé S.A., a food and beverage company, announced the acquisition of Essential Water, a Washington-based water brand. Global mineral and premium water brands, as well as subsequent healthy condensation, including such functional water, are being added to the company's portfolio. Furthermore, increasing population, spur in disposable income, rapid urbanization along with rising healthcare awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, and food poisoning constitute to be the augmenting factors driving the demand for an enhanced water market. Moreover, a shift in living standards and growing awareness among sophisticated business houses as well as corporate houses has accelerated the preference for enhanced water in recent years.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Danone SA, Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé Waters, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, National Beverage Corp., FIJI Water Company LLC, Voss Water, Spadel, and Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has people forced to work from home and exercise at home as a result of the enforced lockdown and stay-at-home orders, which at first had an effect on the sales of energy and sports drinks. With greater regulatory easing, the market for water ensuring sleep quality and water for the body-detox beneficial substances in water has begun to pick up steam once more. The market will benefit from the rising demand for products with qualities that improve performance, cognition, the immune system, and other functions.

The global enhanced water market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on water type, the global enhanced water market is segmented into nutrient water, electrolyte water, alkaline water, and oxygenated water. Nutrient Enhanced Water is expected to dominate the enhanced water market due to increasing awareness regarding the health benefits, extensive medical research, and surging endorsements of athletes and celebrities.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online distribution channels. Offline channels are expected to be the most preferred purchase channel among the end-users. The surging number of organized retailers such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores in different countries proves to be extremely beneficial for the vendors operating in the enhanced water market during the forecast period.

Enhanced water Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, the rise in the popularity of stimulant- and chemical-free beverages among people, as well as the trend toward better health and fitness. In addition, the increasing interest of people in sports and other physical activities is expected to further propel market growth in the region. Furthermore, the presence of key industry players in the region and an increasing number of product launches are also some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

The major players targeting the market include

Danone SA

Coca-Cola Co

PepsiCo Inc.

Nestlé Waters

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

National Beverage Corp.

Fiji Water Company LLC

VOSS USA Inc.

Inc. Spadel

Bisleri International Pvt Ltd

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Enhanced water market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the enhanced water market?

Which factors are influencing the enhanced water market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the enhanced water market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the enhanced water market?

What are the demanding global regions of the enhanced water market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography.

Enhanced water Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10% Market size 2020 USD 8 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Enhanced Water Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea Companies profiled Danone SA, Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo Inc., Nestlé Waters, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, National Beverage Corp., FIJI Water Company LLC, Voss Water, Spadel, and Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Water Type; By Distribution Channel; By End User; By Region/Country

