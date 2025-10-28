Enhanced Weathering Alliance Ramps up Coalition Efforts to Scale Carbon Removal

Coalition unifies science, policy, and industry to responsibly scale enhanced weathering for climate impact and agricultural resilience.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enhanced Weathering (EW) Alliance announced plans to increase coalition activities today, bringing together leaders in the field to advance enhanced weathering as a critical carbon dioxide removal (CDR) pathway. Convened by the Carbon Business Council, the coalition expands on the groundwork of the Enhanced Weathering Alliance (EWA) established in 2024.

Enhanced weathering (EW) — the practice of applying finely ground minerals on land to accelerate natural carbon dioxide removal — has emerged as a promising carbon removal pathway. By leveraging existing agricultural infrastructure and agronomic practices, EW can be rapidly scaled, while delivering potential co-benefits for soil, oceans, and waterways, leading to increased crop productivity and food security.

The coalition launch follows a series of milestones that highlight enhanced weathering's growing momentum. The EWA recently published a Policy Brief during the European Commission's Enhanced Weathering workshop on the Carbon Removal Certification Framework (CRCF). There's been an increase of buyers and investments in EW, including from Barclays and Microsoft.

The coalition includes leading enhanced weathering companies and organizations: Alt Carbon, Carbonfuture, Carbon Drawdown Initiative, Carbony, Eion, Flux, InPlanet, Mati, The Rock Flour Company, Silica, Terradot, UNDO, and ZeroEx. Observers include nonprofit Cascade Climate.

Together, the coalition will focus on:

Policy Engagement: The Coalition has already published a policy brief about the benefits of EW's recognition as an approved methodology within the CRCF.

Building transparent markets: Creating clear, credible pathways for verified EW credits to reach buyers seeking high-quality carbon removals.

Educating stakeholders: Raising awareness of EW's scientific foundation, scalability, safety, and potential co-benefits for agriculture and the environment.

"Enhanced weathering has the potential to deliver major climate benefits and create real value for farmers," said Ben Rubin, Executive Director of the Carbon Business Council. "By supporting a dedicated coalition on this important carbon removal pathway, we're ensuring enhanced weathering grows with scientific integrity, transparency, and strong engagement across the field."

"We're grateful to the early buyers who are helping to establish enhanced rock weathering as a promising pathway for durable carbon removal," said Adam Wolf, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Eion. "However, scaling this solution will require close collaboration across highly regulated sectors — from agriculture to low-carbon fuels for aviation — and clear policy frameworks to guide that growth. Through the Enhanced Weathering Alliance, we're working together to build that foundation."

The Enhanced Weathering Alliance is part of the Carbon Business Council's broader initiative to scale carbon removal across land, air, rock, and water. Each vertical fosters deeper collaboration within individual pathways while reinforcing the sector's collective strength as a unified carbon removal ecosystem.

About the Enhanced Weathering Alliance

The Enhanced Weathering Alliance is a coalition advancing the development and application of enhanced weathering. These solutions are pivotal in the permanent sequestration of atmospheric carbon dioxide, contributing significantly to climate action and agricultural resilience.

About the Carbon Business Council

The Carbon Business Council (CO2BC) is a coalition representing more than 100 carbon management companies across all major pathways who are united to build a more prosperous planet. Our coalition accelerates market development across sectors and continents through ecosystem building, policy engagement, and public affairs.

SOURCE Carbon Business Council