Enhancing Cardiometabolic Trials with Configurable eCOA and Digital Health Technologies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to enhance cardiometabolic trials using configurable eCOA and digital health technologies. The featured speakers will discuss how Clinical ink's configurable eCOA platform accelerates study builds and enables robust trial design. Attendees will gain insight into supported DHT devices, including CGMs, BGMs, smart scales and wearable monitors used in a single trial. The speakers will discuss the benefits of integrating DHTs into eCOA workflows for patients, sites and sponsors. The speakers will also share case examples illustrating operational efficiencies and data quality improvements. Attendees will gain practical considerations for validation, compliance and data integration.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving clinical research landscape, sponsors and CROs seek technology-enabled solutions to simplify study execution, enhance data quality and oversight and encourage patient engagement. This webinar demonstrates how Clinical ink combines configurable eCOA software and integrated digital health technologies (DHTs), enabling faster study development and robust real-world data collection. Clinical ink's solutions offer a unified experience across multiple DHTs, reducing patient burden and ensuring high-quality data collection.

Attendees will learn how Clinical ink's eCOA platform integrates with leading DHTs, such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), blood glucose meters (BGMs), smart weight and body composition scales and wearable physiological data capture devices, to streamline physiological data collection alongside patient-reported outcomes.

By minimizing technical barriers, Clinical ink empowers study teams to deploy technology-enhanced protocols efficiently. Clinical ink's platform supports near-real-time data flow, providing a comprehensive view of the patient journey. The featured speakers will share real-world examples of how integrated DHTs have improved data capture, protocol adherence and reduced site and patient burden. The webinar will also cover regulatory considerations for risk assessment and data validation strategies to ensure reliable and compliant sensor-derived data within eCOA workflows.

Register for this webinar to learn how to enhance cardiometabolic trials using configurable eCOA and digital health technologies.

Join experts from Clinical ink, Nicholas Alp, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer; Steve Polyak, PhD, SVP, Head of Global Product Innovation; Bill Barrasso, MBA, Chief Compliance Officer; Jennifer Guild, MBA, PMP, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Cardiometabolic Operations; and Jessica Ryter (moderator), MBA, Sr. Director, Product Strategy, for the live webinar on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 11am EST (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Enhancing Cardiometabolic Trials with Configurable eCOA and Digital Health Technologies.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks