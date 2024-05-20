Enhancing Healthcare: A Global Market Study of Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery

Explores the global market for medical robots and computer-assisted surgery, providing insights for strategic decisions and innovation.

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market is expected to grow from $11.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $19.5 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028."

This report provides an in-depth study of the global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery market to estimate its size by evaluating current revenue across various metrics. It includes product segmentation, indication analysis, end-user classification, and regional segmentation. By scrutinizing these factors, the report attempts to gain a comprehensive understanding of the current state and trajectory of the market.

The medical and surgical robotics market is booming globally due to technological advancements and the growing preference for minimally invasive treatments. Surgical robotics have revolutionized the fields of urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, improving patient care and surgical precision. Regions such as Asia Pacific and North America are emerging with exciting growth prospects driven by rising healthcare spending and improved infrastructure. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into these systems holds great promise for transforming the landscape of medical robotics, enabling predictive analytics and personalized treatment strategies.

To learn more about the global Medical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery Market Report, click here for details.

Key Drivers of the global Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery market

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Minimally invasive procedures are preferred for their smaller incisions, reduced pain, and faster recovery times. Robotic-assisted surgery enhances precision, attracting patients seeking less invasive treatments.

Safety, Reliability, and Efficiency for Robotic Surgery: Robotic systems offer precise movements, stability to minimize hand tremors, and enhanced visualization for surgeons. These features reduce errors, and blood loss, and increase safety, driving market growth.

Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies: Technological advancements like AI, machine learning, teleoperation, and haptic feedback improve surgical outcomes and expand the capabilities of MRCAS systems. Healthcare institutions invest in these solutions, fueling market expansion.

Request a Sample Copy of the Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery: The Global Market Report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $10.4 billion Market Size Forecast $19.5 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Safety, reliability, and efficiency for robotic surgery.

Increased adoption of advanced technologies.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product : Surgical Robotic Systems aid surgeons with precise movements and enhanced visualization in various specialties like general surgery and orthopedics. Rehabilitative Robotic Systems assist in patient recovery, focusing on mobility and strength restoration.

: Surgical Robotic Systems aid surgeons with precise movements and enhanced visualization in various specialties like general surgery and orthopedics. Rehabilitative Robotic Systems assist in patient recovery, focusing on mobility and strength restoration. By Indication : The market covers a range of medical areas. General Surgery includes diverse procedures, while Orthopedics focuses on musculoskeletal issues. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Urology, and Neurology address specific conditions related to their respective areas, with additional specialized applications.

: The market covers a range of medical areas. General Surgery includes diverse procedures, while Orthopedics focuses on musculoskeletal issues. Obstetrics & Gynecology, Urology, and Neurology address specific conditions related to their respective areas, with additional specialized applications. By End User : Hospitals, both large and small, invest in MRCAS systems to enhance surgical outcomes. Ambulatory Surgical Centers also adopt these technologies, particularly for minimally invasive procedures, catering to outpatient needs effectively.

: Hospitals, both large and small, invest in MRCAS systems to enhance surgical outcomes. Ambulatory Surgical Centers also adopt these technologies, particularly for minimally invasive procedures, catering to outpatient needs effectively. By Region: North America and Europe lead in MRCAS adoption due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high innovation rates. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly growing, driven by increased healthcare investments and demand for minimally invasive treatments. Other regions are gradually catching up, reflecting a global trend towards advanced medical technologies.

This Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market Report contains comprehensive information and analysis covering the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery market?

The global medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market is projected to grow from $10.4 billion in 2022 to $19.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0 % during the forecast period.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery market?

The growth of the medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market is driven by increasing Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence in robotic surgery and efficiency of the robots and the wide acceptance of rehabilitation robots.



What segments are covered in the global Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery market?

The global robotics and computer-assisted surgery market is segmented based on the product type, Indication, end user and geographic region.



By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The surgical robotics systems segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery market?

North America holds the highest share in the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

CYBERDYNE INC.

EKSO BIONICS INTUITIVE SURGICAL OPERATIONS INC.

LIFEWARD INC.

MEDTRONIC

STRYKER

ZIMMER BIOMET

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with BCC Research.

For further information or to make a purchase, please get in touch with [email protected].

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions, free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St. Ste 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: [email protected],

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email [email protected] or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BCC Research LLC