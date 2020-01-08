Enhancing Hyperscale Cloud Growth at the infra // STRUCTURE Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale cloud has massively shifted the business ecosystem for infrastructure service providers, disrupting it on a global scale. With this in mind, Total Product Marketing has sponsored the infra // STRUCTURE Summit for the third year in a row, lending its digital marketing expertise as a partner to independent service providers working in the wider hyperscale cloud ecosystem. The exclusive event brings together executives from across the internet infrastructure ecosystem—cloud, data centre, edge, and managed hosting—for high-value networking and a frank discussion about the future.

The third annual infra // STRUCTURE Summit will be held on May 6-7, 2020 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto

Hosted by Structure Research , the third annual infra // STRUCTURE Summit will be held on May 6-7, 2020 at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto. The conference is the only vendor-neutral event that brings together every level in the value chain—from operators, and developers to end-users, suppliers, and financiers.

"We are pleased to welcome back Total Product Marketing as an executive sponsor of the third annual edition of infra // STRUCTURE," stated Philbert Shih, Managing Director of Structure Research. "Firms like TPM are a crucial piece of the infrastructure service provider ecosystem. They help independent operators in areas such as marketing and business development, which are difficult to serve in-house and scale when so much is required on the operations and technology innovation side of things."

The conference's theme for 2020 is 'Convergence: Bridging Hyper-scale and Edge in a Decentralizing World'. Attendees can expect discussion about how hyperscale has spawned a new breed of infrastructure service provider and a rapidly transforming supporting ecosystem, causing service offerings to change and business models to be revolutionized.

"Year after year, the Summit has fueled groundbreaking conversations around the most pressing topics across cloud, data centre, edge and managed hosting services. It's truly a world-class event bringing voices to the table that directly impact the future of the space," said Dean Ara, Principal at Total Product Marketing. "We are proud to be an executive sponsor for a third year and join other value-creating companies making an impact."

Structure Research expects the hyperscale cloud infrastructure market to reach $384 billion in 2023, growing at a five-year CAGR of 51.5% with the largest cloud providers — AWS and Microsoft Azure — fueling the expansion of hyperscale data centers. Today 65% of North American enterprises rely on public cloud platforms, and 66% run internal private clouds. Hyperscale cloud is fueling a rapidly transforming supporting ecosystem, causing service offerings to change and business models to be revolutionized.

Join Total Product Marketing at this year's infra//STRUCTURE Summit to learn how your organization can leverage these exciting trends.

About Total Product Marketing

Total Product Marketing is a B2B digital marketing and content services company focused on Cloud, Channel and eCommerce technology companies. TPM provides on-demand product marketing, strategic marketing, content, design and branding services. Clients include Intelisys, Adobe, and PayPal.

Learn more about TPM at http://www.totalproductmarketing.com

About Structure Research

Structure Research is an independent research and consulting firm with a specific focus on the cloud and data centre segments within the Internet infrastructure market. SR is devoted to understanding, tracking and projecting the future of infrastructure service providers.

Learn more about Structure Research at https://structureresearch.net/

Media Contact:

Dean Ara, Principal, Total Product Marketing

231434@email4pr.com

1-855-646-8662

SOURCE Total Product Marketing

Related Links

http://www.totalproductmarketing.com

