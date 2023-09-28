Enhancing Indoor Air Quality: SpendEdge's Comprehensive Filtration Solution

News provided by

SpendEdge

28 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air quality (IAQ) is crucial for the health and comfort of occupants in commercial office buildings. Our client, who manages a large office building with multiple floors and hundreds of occupants, recognized the need to improve IAQ. They sought a comprehensive filtration solution, including HEPA filters for particulate matter removal and activated carbon filters for odor control. The challenge was finding reliable suppliers who could meet these precise specifications to achieve their IAQ goals.

Sourcing and Procurement Overview Global Air Filters Market
Client Overview: Our client manages a large commercial office building with the aim of improving indoor air quality for occupant health and comfort.

Challenges:

Comprehensive Filtration Solution: The client needed HEPA and activated carbon filters to meet specific IAQ requirements.

Reliable Suppliers: Finding suppliers with a proven track record in manufacturing these filters to precise specifications was challenging.

Solutions Offered:

SpendEdge provided a tailored solution to address these challenges:

In-Depth IAQ Assessment: We conducted a thorough assessment of IAQ requirements, including HVAC system size, air exchange rates, and specific indoor contaminants.

Supplier Qualification: Leveraging our extensive network and industry expertise, we identified and qualified suppliers capable of manufacturing HEPA and activated carbon filters to meet our client's specifications.

Results Achieved:

Our solution delivered significant results for our client:

  • Improved Occupant Health: Cleaner air, reduced particulate matter, and effective odor control resulted in healthier occupants with fewer respiratory issues and allergies.
  • Enhanced Productivity: Healthier occupants led to increased employee productivity, fewer sick days, lower stress levels, and improved cognitive performance.
  • Positive Bottom Line Impact: The improvement in workforce health directly contributed to our client's bottom line through increased employee efficiency and well-being.

In conclusion, SpendEdge's comprehensive filtration solution not only enhanced indoor air quality but also improved occupant health and productivity. By creating a conducive work environment, we positively impacted our client's bottom line.

For more information on how SpendEdge can enhance your IAQ and procurement processes, click here.

About SpendEdge: SpendEdge is a global leader in procurement market intelligence solutions and advisory services. With nearly two decades of experience, we have helped organizations across industries achieve supply chain excellence and drive profitability.

SOURCE SpendEdge

