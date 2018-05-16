Enhancing Mission Effectiveness for U.S. Special Operations Forces: Elbit Systems of America Demonstrates Tomorrow's Advanced Technology Capabilities at SOFIC

Providing advanced technology capabilities for America's Special Operations Forces is a priority for Elbit Systems of America, LLC. The company melds an innovative spirit with more than 25 years of experience in the U.S. to deliver ready and proven capabilities to enhance SOF operators' ability to understand, anticipate, influence, respond and adapt to operational environments. Elbit Systems of America will display mature, high technology readiness level solutions at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference, May 22-24, 2018. The conference, known as SOFIC, will take place in the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

"Special operations forces must be equipped with trusted and capable solutions that allow them to command their operational environments," said Raanan Horowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elbit Systems of America. "Our company's innovative solutions offer enhanced situational awareness and precision accuracy in a variety of operational environments."

Examples of capabilities to be featured in Elbit Systems of America's booth (#1212) at SOFIC include:

Enhanced situational awareness during day, night and in degraded visual environments. Through the integration of leading technologies from across the Elbit Systems enterprise, the company brings advanced capabilities to the fight. Advanced situational awareness and decision support solutions focus on all aspects of sensing, processing and displaying to provide rotorcraft, tilt-rotor and fixed-wing aircrews a decisive edge. Examples: Building and integrating a suite of sensors that fuse and display information with near-zero latency. More robust detection, classification and tracking. Open system architecture to enable the seamless integration of computer-generated entities that leads to more effective mission training and rehearsal. A degraded visual environment solution that uses intuitive 3-D grid symbology. Wide field of view helmet displays for optimized human-machine interfaces tied directly to emerging weapon solutions. Large area touch displays that provide the crew with quick access to critical information.

Cost-effective stand-off capabilities to engage moving or static targets in various conditions and longer ranges in complex terrains. The company's loitering munitions, advanced targeting systems, and laser and multi-mode seekers for precision guided munitions deliver increased accuracy and flexibility, while minimizing collateral damage. Loitering munitions also provide advanced surveillance and additional strike capabilities that reduces time between target identification and impact. Advanced and lightweight targeting systems provide SOF day and night capabilities for reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting missions. Highly-accurate laser seeker capability with options for additional modes to address GPS-denied and challenging optical tracking environments to ensure an accurate and sustained fix to target.

Small unmanned aircraft systems that are easily deployed and may be configured with a multitude of sensors tailored to the mission.

Increased aircraft mission availability and reduced operating cost. The company offers contractor logistic support services and cockpit upgrades for military aircraft platforms. These include site and depot level maintenance, material management, engineering services, aircraft modifications and cockpit upgrades that sustain aircraft mission readiness.

Embedded synthetic training for real world threat engagement scenarios. Embedded training systems integrate with current aircraft displays and cockpit controls to network between aircraft and provide collective training. The systems evaluate crew survival information for subsequent download and review during post-flight debrief.

