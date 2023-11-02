Enhancing Patient Safety: Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market Set to Exceed $5.7 Billion by 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

02 Nov, 2023, 21:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Site Infection Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical site infection control market has demonstrated robust growth, achieving a significant market size of US$ 4.4 billion in 2022. Market experts anticipate continued expansion, with the market poised to exceed US$ 5.7 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory is set to exhibit a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Understanding Surgical Site Infection Control

Surgical site infection (SSI) control encompasses various practices and measures implemented to prevent infections among patients during their hospital stay. SSIs typically occur after surgery in the operated area, potentially leading to complications such as poor wound healing and extended hospitalization. Effective SSI control is crucial, as these infections can be severe and affect tissues, organs, or implants.

Commonly used SSI control products include surgical drapes, gloves, hair covers, disinfectants, skin preparation solutions, scrubs, and medical nonwovens. These products are increasingly important across the healthcare sector as they help prevent infections, enhance patient care quality, and improve surgical outcomes and success rates.

Market Trends

SSI control products play a crucial role in reducing hospital stays, avoiding revision surgeries, and minimizing patient discomfort. As a result, the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is the primary driver of market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness about SSIs and a greater focus on infection prevention through proper control measures are bolstering the demand for these products.

The significant rise in chronic conditions such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and cardiovascular diseases due to factors like an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary habits is further accelerating the adoption of SSI control products. Favorable initiatives by governing and non-governing agencies worldwide, including the introduction of stringent guidelines and training programs for infection control practices, are also contributing to market growth. Integration of SSI control products with advanced technologies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing research and development activities are additional factors shaping a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation

The publisher offers a comprehensive analysis of key trends within sub-segments of the global surgical site infection control market. Market forecasts are available at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on product, infection type, surgery type, and end user:

Breakup by Product:

  • Antibiotic Prophylaxis Products
  • Wound Care Dressings
  • Surgical Drapes
  • Surgical Clippers
  • Antiseptics and Disinfectants
  • Wound Irrigation Products
  • Others

Breakup by Infection Type:

  • Superficial Incisional SSI
  • Deep Incisional SSI
  • Organ or Space SSI

Breakup by Surgery Type:

  • Cesarean Section
  • Gastric Bypass
  • Cataract Surgery
  • Dental Restoration
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has been meticulously examined, featuring key players such as 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA. (Institut Merieux), Covalon Technologies Ltd., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB (Carl Bennet AB), Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Prescient Surgical, Steris Corporation, among others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • Performance of the global surgical site infection control market to date and future projections.
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical site infection control market.
  • Key regional markets and their dynamics.
  • Market breakdown based on product, infection type, surgery type, and end user.
  • Key driving factors and challenges in the industry.
  • Competitive landscape and key players in the market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oq38t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Key Players Such as AbbVie, Roche, and Amgen Dominate the Competitive Landscape of the Expanding Cytokine Market

Key Players Such as AbbVie, Roche, and Amgen Dominate the Competitive Landscape of the Expanding Cytokine Market

The "Cytokine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Poised for Significant Growth, Reaching $8.4 Billion by 2028

Global Smartphone Audio Codecs Market Poised for Significant Growth, Reaching $8.4 Billion by 2028

The "Smartphone Audio Codecs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.