Enhancing Quality Oversight in Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations: 2 Day Virtual Training Seminar

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) have become increasingly prevalent due to the globalization of the pharmaceutical supply chain. While utilizing CMOs offers numerous advantages, it also introduces distinct compliance risks, especially given that operations are not directly controlled. Notably, FDA Warning Letter trends highlight compliance and data integrity issues at foreign CMO sites, emphasizing the significance of these risks.



When engaging CMOs, your company bears full responsibility for product quality, safety, efficacy, and cGMP compliance. The FDA has clearly stated that firms utilizing CMOs are accountable for ensuring their compliance with cGMPs and regulatory commitments. Any issues identified at the CMO can lead to FDA 483s and Warning Letters directed at your firm. Thus, establishing a robust CMO management system becomes imperative to ensure proper quality oversight, uphold product safety, and maintain compliance.



This seminar focuses on equipping personnel responsible for CMO oversight with the necessary knowledge to effectively ensure quality oversight throughout the entire CMO engagement process. It covers essential aspects such as Selection and Qualification, CMO Audits, Quality Agreements, Oversight of CMO Operations, and Review of Key CMO Records. The seminar also addresses considerations for different manufacturing types and offers techniques for managing challenging CMO situations. Additionally, it explores strategies for maintaining robust CMO Oversight programs amidst COVID-19 restrictions.



Delivered in a practical how-to format, this course empowers participants with actionable skills applicable to CMO oversight in their respective organizations. Engaging case studies provide opportunities to practice these skill sets under the guidance of the instructor.



SEMINAR OBJECTIVES

Understand the CMO business model

Understand the regulatory requirements for CMO quality oversight

Understand how to structure your organization for effective CMO oversight

Understand key points for selecting and qualifying CMOs

Know how to prepare for and conduct CMO Audits

Know how to develop a Quality Agreement and how to execute it

Understand key points for reviewing CMO records

Know how to resolve issues identified in CMO records

Know how to manage CMOs on an ongoing basis

Key Topics Covered:



DAY 1



The CMO Business Model



What is CMO Oversight?



CMO Oversight and COVID-19 Restrictions



Regulatory Requirements for CMO Oversight



FDA Expectations and Warning Letters



Structuring Your Organization for CMO Oversight

Manufacturing

Chemistry/Laboratory

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs

Project Management

Group Exercise # 1- Structuring Your Organization

CMO Selection and Qualification

Overall Considerations

Selection Criteria/Process

Qualification Criteria/Process

Evaluating CMOs vs. Selection/Qualification Criteria

Case Study # 2- Example of Selection Scoring Matrix

CMO Audits (Remote Auditing Perspective)

Overall Considerations

Qualification vs. Routine Audits

CMO Questionnaires

Purpose of Questionnaires

Questionnaire Topics/Responses

Audit Planning

Audit Purpose/Scope

Audit Agenda

Audit Execution

Document Review/Interviews

Time Management

Audit Findings/CAPAs

Group Exercise # 3- Audit Agenda

DAY 2



The Quality Agreement

Regulatory Requirements

General Elements of the Quality Agreement

Negotiating the Quality Agreement

Executing the Quality Agreement

Case Study # 4- Quality Agreement: Key Pitfalls

Getting to Know Your CMO

Understanding CMO Operations

Operational/Communication Style

Case Study # 5- CMO Personality Types

Review of Key CMO Records

Batch Records

Change Controls

Deviation Investigations/CAPA

OOS Investigations

Hot Topic - Data Integrity Latest Updates

Applying consistent policies to all records

Data Integrity Controls

Flags for Parallel Record-Keeping

Life Cycle Assessments

Evaluation of Current Enforcement Trends

Ongoing CMO Oversight

Overall Considerations

Elements of Effective Ongoing CMO Oversight

