Enhancing radiology workflows: Sectra and Siemens Healthineers enable seamless integration across systems for better patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) and Siemens Healthineers AG are collaborating to improve radiologists' diagnostic capabilities and, as such, patient care through a seamless integration. The two companies are working together to enable radiologists to access and post-process Siemens Healthineers' NAEOTOM Alpha class photon-counting CT (PCCT) images within Sectra's diagnostic application for radiology. This integration avoids the need for Sectra users to switch to a separate application or workstation for efficient PCCT viewing.

"Radiologists need access to all relevant images and tools in one application to work efficiently and make informed decisions. With increasing workloads and a shortage of radiologists, efficient workflows have never been more critical. Despite sometimes competing, both Sectra and Siemens Healthineers believe that the end user workflow is what drives us the most. This cooperation is valuable for radiologists as well as patients. We also think that integrating and collaborating with each other will speed up clinical adoption of new technologies in healthcare as well as reduce the enormous workload in hospitals," says Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra.

The NAEOTOM Alpha class photon-counting CT scanners create contrast-rich images with high spatial resolution at a lower radiation dose. This is especially beneficial for cases where visualization of fine details and different tissue types is of high importance, such as in imaging of the brain or heart, or in cases where the radiation dose from repeated imaging is a concern, such as in children's cancer care.



However, to date, the wealth of spectral information contained in these images could only be represented in a way that fully embodies its interactive potential by Siemens Healthineers' enterprise reading and reporting solution. Following the integration between Sectra and Siemens Healthineers, radiologists using Sectra's PACS will now be empowered to utilize the Siemens Healthineers toolset for spectral post-processing with the purpose of effectively making a diagnostic assessment fully integrated at the place of reading.



"After three years of transforming medical imaging with photon-counting CT, we are now taking the next step in enhancing diagnostic capabilities. The partnership with Sectra will ensure that advanced interactive spectral capability can be seamlessly accessible within radiologists' existing workflows on Sectra PACS, without adding data management complexities. Interactive Spectral Imaging with NAEOTOM Alpha datasets unlocks the full diagnostic potential within every photon-counting CT scan, empowering radiologists to make more confident and precise decisions by enabling the interactive and customizable visualization of tissue spectral characteristics, providing functional information, and eliminating artifacts. Ultimately, this leads to faster and more accurate diagnoses, resulting in improved outcomes and better care for patients globally," says Nena Stephan, Project Lead Clinical Insights & Automation at Siemens Healthineers.

Leveraging Sectra's PACS integration capabilities as well as the full strength of its diagnostic application together with Siemens Healthineers' innovative CT technology, has the potential to significantly improve patient care.

Sectra's enterprise imaging diagnostic application for radiology is part of its enterprise imaging software subscription. It enables a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise.

For more information on this integration, visit the booths of Sectra (#D02) and Siemens Healthineers (#511) at the European Congress of Radiology 2025.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/enhancing-radiology-workflows--sectra-and-siemens-healthineers-enable-seamless-integration-across-sy,c4108859

The following files are available for download: