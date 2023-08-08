Enhancing Seafood Accessibility: Aquamar® Unveils Innovative Line of Ready-to-Eat Seafood Tenders

News provided by

Aquamar

08 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

Innovative New Offering Expands Retailer Opportunity

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamar®, a global leader in seafood products, is introducing Seafood Tenders, an innovative new product offering that is the only fully-cooked, refrigerated product of its kind in the category. Available in four varieties – smoked salmon, cod, crab, and smoked haddock – Aquamar Seafood Tenders are wild-caught, delicious and versatile.

With the launch of this approachable line of premium, ready-to-eat Seafood Tenders, Aquamar is giving seafood lovers what they want – delicious, healthy protein that is affordable and can be easily prepared and enjoyed at home. Aquamar Seafood Tenders contain no bones and are an easy protein add-on for any dish. This breakthrough offering allows retailers the opportunity to provide an easy solution to meet consumer interest in eating more seafood.

"The launch of Aquamar Seafood Tenders is our latest value-added seafood offering where both retailers and consumers will benefit," said Daryl Gormley, CEO, Aquamar, Inc. "At Aquamar, we believe everyone should have access to healthy, high-quality protein, and our focus is on premium, ready-to-eat seafood solutions that are both affordable and convenient to prepare. For retailers, easy-to-prepare seafood options are worth an estimated additional $8 billion per year, and this innovative new line means adding significantly to their share-of-wallet."

As Aquamar expands beyond surimi into a producer of premium seafood, the company is aligning with heightened consumer interest in sustainability. All Aquamar products, including the Seafood Tenders, are 100 percent wild-caught in an environmentally sustainable way. The company sources the highest quality ingredients possible from fisheries that are as committed to quality and sustainability as they are.

To help raise consumer awareness and drive purchase, Aquamar has both high-impact marketing and merchandising with end-to-end sales support to help retailers. Along with advertising and purchase incentives, the company has impactful in-store merchandising and an industry-first seafood department training program for all retailers.

For more information about how Aquamar can help retailers provide delicious and sustainable seafood products to customers, visit https://www.aquamarseafood.com/.

ABOUT AQUAMAR®
Aquamar has decades of surimi seafood experience, proprietary production technology, and operational efficiencies to manufacture premium quality surimi and ready-to-eat seafood products. Aquamar has state-of-the-art surimi manufacturing facilities in both the Los Angeles and New York City regions, in addition to U.S. coast-to-coast operations that ensure timely delivery of premium seafood products to valued customers. Aquamar is committed to food safety in SQF-certified production and product storage locations. Aquamar participates in the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification program for products. For more information, visit https://www.aquamarseafood.com/.

SOURCE Aquamar

